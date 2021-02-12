President Uhuru Kenyatta has dared his Deputy William Ruto to resign, instead of continuing with criticism from within government.

Speaking in Uthiru on Friday, the Head of State said there was no way one can talk ill of the government and at the same time claim to be in the same government.

In the message directed at DP Ruto, President Kenyatta stated that if anyone wants to criticize the government, they should leave and let those in government continue doing their jobs.

“There’s no need to incite Kenyans to fight among themselves, you come and say the Government is bad on one hand, on the other you say we have done this as government. How many governments do we have in Kenya. There’s only one government and when you talk about its good stick with it, if you want to criticize it, leave and let those in government to continue. You can’t say the good and abuse those you claim to be working with in government,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Uhuru said he has no problem with anyone, and his only mission is to see Kenyans benefit from the tax they pay.

He added that all he wants is a united Kenya with good leaders, and not leaders who want to divide poor Kenyans.