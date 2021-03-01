Exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna has questioned why anyone would believe that President Uhuru Kenyatta will support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to take over the leadership of Kenya from him.

In a statement seen by Pulse Live, Miguna said that those who believe this will happen are fools, stating that President Uhuru had betrayed his deputy William Ruto, someone who has stuck with him, almost his entire political life, as well as helping him become president in 2013 and 2017.

He added that Jaramogi and Tom Mboya did the same mistake imposing Mzee Jomo Kenyatta as President of Kenya, and he ended up destroying devolution, killing democracy, grabbing land and looting.

Miguna Miguna went on to advise against imposing anyone in power, warning that it could turn against the people, as he closed his statement with a #RejectBBI.

“Despot Uhuru Kenyatta has betrayed William Samoei Ruto who supported him against all odds in 2002, and helped him become president - ILLEGITIMATELY - in 2013 and 2017: why does anyone want to believe that he will support Conman Raila Odinga who has never campaigned for him? Idiots!

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and Tom Mboya imposed Jomo Kenyatta as Prime Minister of Kenya in 1963 and made him an IMPERIAL PRESIDENT in 1964 when Jomo Kenyatta (Kenya's original tyrant) was more than 75 years old.

Within 15 years in power, Jomo Kenyatta had destroyed KANU and turned it into an instrument of tribalism, tyranny and looting. He had MURDERED Pinto, Mboya and Kodhek, grabbed public land the size of Nyanza and turned Treasury into a Kenyatta piggy bank.

He died in power 15 years later after destroying devolution, massacring democracy, killing Kenyan visionaries grabbing most public land and looting everything. LESSON: Never impose anyone in power!#RejectBBI #RejectBBI,” wrote the Canada-based lawyer.