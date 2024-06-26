Uhuru's message to Ruto as he sides with Kenyans following anti-tax protests

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued a heartfelt statement, calling for peace and urging the current leadership to listen to the voices of the people.

The statement comes as the country grapples with protests sparked by the new tax measures introduced in the government’s annual budget legislation.

Kenyatta, who served as Kenya’s fourth President, expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of lives due to the ongoing protests.

He reminded the nation that the right to protest is enshrined in the constitution adopted in 2010, and it is the duty of the leaders to heed the concerns of the populace.

“I come to you with a heavy heart. Saddened by the loss of lives occasioned by the current situation prevailing in our country. It is the right of every Kenyan to protest as determined by the constitution we all promulgated in 2010. It is also the duty of leaders to listen to those they lead,” stated Kenyatta.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta at N'Djili International Airport in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on January 19, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

He emphasised the fundamental democratic principle that leaders are elected by the people and must therefore listen to them.

Kenyatta called for all leaders to show restraint and engage in dialogue rather than confrontation, highlighting that violence is not a solution.

“At this trying time for our country, I want to remind all leaders that they were elected by the people. Listening to the people is not a choice but a mandate enshrined in the principles of our constitution and in the very basis and philosophy of democracy,” he continued.

Kenyatta’s plea for calm is particularly poignant given the volatile situation.

Thousands of young protesters stormed the Parliament building in Nairobi, leading to violent clashes with the police, who used live ammunition and tear gas.

The unrest, which resulted in the death of several protesters and injuries to dozens, spread to various regions across the country, with demonstrators targeting government installations and ruling party offices.

In his statement, Kenyatta urged the leadership to prioritise wisdom and civility, praying for peace and progress for all Kenyans.

He stressed the importance of dialogue, advocating for leaders to speak to the people and not at them, to foster understanding and unity.

“I therefore call for calm and for the leadership to show restraint and do the right thing by listening to the people and not be antagonistic to them. Violence on either side is not the answer,” Kenyatta implored.

Security agencies at Parliament during the anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyatta’s call for dialogue and peace echoes the sentiments of many Kenyans who are disillusioned by the government’s handling of the protests.

The former President underscored the need for peace, stating, “Dear Kenyans, I stand with you and I ask our leadership to embrace dialogue and SPEAK TO THE PEOPLE AND NOT AT THE PEOPLE.”

As President William Ruto prepares to ratify the controversial Finance Bill 2024, Kenyatta’s message serves as a crucial reminder of the values of democracy and the power vested in leaders by the people.

His call for unity and understanding aims to steer the nation towards a more peaceful and constructive resolution.

The situation remains tense as the nation watches closely how the current administration will respond to the protests and the demands of the people. Kenyatta’s appeal for calm and reason stands as a beacon of hope for many Kenyans seeking a return to peace and stability.

International community response

A coalition of international ambassadors and high commissioners also issued a joint statement expressing deep concern over the violence and urging all parties to engage in peaceful dialogue.

"As friends and partners to Kenya, we note that Kenya’s constitution guarantees the right to peaceful protest. All actors have the responsibility to respect, uphold, promote and fulfil the principles of democracy and the rule of law, particularly by ensuring a proportionate security response," the statement reads.

The international representatives voiced their alarm at the violent scenes witnessed across the country, particularly outside Parliament.

They expressed regret over the tragic loss of life and injuries sustained during the protests, which included the use of live ammunition by security forces.

The ambassadors and high commissioners also welcomed the statement released by Chief Justice Martha Koome and echoed her concerns about allegations of abductions of protesters.

Chief Justice Martha Koome speaks during a past function Pulse Live Kenya

In a call for restraint, the joint statement encouraged all Kenyans, particularly the youth, to engage in addressing vital public concerns through civic engagement. It urged leaders to seek peaceful solutions through constructive dialogue.