The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

University student leaders announce nationwide demos to protest new funding model

Charles Ouma

The protests will kick off on Monday, September 02 with the student leaders noting that all attempts to engage the government on the matter have failed.

President William Ruto during a town hall on the Higher Education Government Student Scholarship university funding model held at KICC on August 25, 2024
President William Ruto during a town hall on the Higher Education Government Student Scholarship university funding model held at KICC on August 25, 2024

University of Nairobi (UoN) student leaders have announced nationwide protests to oppose the new university funding model.

Recommended articles

The protests are set to kick off on September 02 with the student leaders noting that they will not relent until their concerns are heard and addressed.

Addressing the press on Saturday, August 31, 2024, the leaders noted that they are opposed to the implementation of the new model which will make university education a preserve for the rich.

File image of University of Nairobi student leaders outside the students' union offices
File image of University of Nairobi student leaders outside the students' union offices File image of University of Nairobi student leaders outside the students' union offices Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

They noted that the model will undo gains made in making quality tertiary education accessible.

READ: Netizens question authenticity of Ruto’s HELB repayment document

The protests are a last resort with the student leaders noting that all efforts to engage the government on the matter did not bear any fruit.

They hold that the new model is not only discriminatory as it locks out students whose families cannot afford to pay the fees, but also limits access to university education.

“The public at large is crying because they have been placed in the wrong bands and subjected to pay excessive amounts of fees.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is high time that the government listened to urge all students from all universities and mainly from UoN to come out on September 2,” Noted the student leaders.

Despite opposition from key stakeholders including parents and students affected by the new model, the government appear keen on proceeding with it, leading to the current standoff.

More than 10,000 students appealed after they were placed in bands in which they could not afford the cost of university education, leaving them staring at the possibility of dropping out of university or not making it there altogether.

READ: 7 changes making new higher education funding system different from previous one

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have received over 10,000 appeals, and this is an ongoing process. We want to identify where these needy students are so that we can place them in the correct funding band.

“Once we process the appeals, we will update the universities to review the household fees for the students. We will also provide this information on the HEF portal, accompanied by an SMS alert to inform the students,” he added,” Universities Fund Chief Executive Officer Godfrey Monari.

On Sunday, August 25, 2024, President William Ruto held a town hall meeting at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) where he engaged student leaders and answered questions about the new funding mode which is fairly vague to many.

President William Ruto during a town hall on the Higher Education Government Student Scholarship university funding model held at KICC on August 25, 2024
President William Ruto during a town hall on the Higher Education Government Student Scholarship university funding model held at KICC on August 25, 2024 President William Ruto during a town hall on the Higher Education Government Student Scholarship university funding model held at KICC on August 25, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino who had called for protests and rejection of the new model claimed that he was blocked from accessing the venue.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

University student leaders announce nationwide demos to protest new funding model

University student leaders announce nationwide demos to protest new funding model

Ruto inspects Sh5.7 billion affordable housing project in Kisumu

Ruto inspects Sh5.7 billion affordable housing project in Kisumu

Ruto's triumphant entry into Kisumu: Message to Raila & past hostile reception in Kondele

Ruto's triumphant entry into Kisumu: Message to Raila & past hostile reception in Kondele

Watch Kimani Ichung'wah tackle Gachagua over traps for Raila remarks in front of Ruto

Watch Kimani Ichung'wah tackle Gachagua over traps for Raila remarks in front of Ruto

Kenyans 'salimia' Jeff Koinange after Morara Kebaso's interview [Video]

Kenyans 'salimia' Jeff Koinange after Morara Kebaso's interview [Video]

Mombasa Cement billionaire Hasmukh Patel’s charity initiatives & rich legacy

Mombasa Cement billionaire Hasmukh Patel’s charity initiatives & rich legacy

Kware murder victims' families & rescuers flee Nairobi after alleged threats from DCI

Kware murder victims' families & rescuers flee Nairobi after alleged threats from DCI

New harambee bill introduces permits, KRA oversight & heavy fines

New harambee bill introduces permits, KRA oversight & heavy fines

2 Kenyan students beat 1600 competitors to shine in NASA’s Blue Dot challenge

2 Kenyan students beat 1600 competitors to shine in NASA’s Blue Dot challenge

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Human trafficking

14 Kenyan women rescued from prostitution ring in India

Moses Wetangula meets Pope Francis at the Vatican on Monday 26, 2024

Netizens react as 'Papa Wa Roma' Wetangula meets Pope Francis in Vatican City

Ruto awarded Honorary Doctorate, announces Sh60Million grant for Baraton University

Ruto convenes townhall to engage students on university funding model

Mary Masakhwe

It should have been me - Mother of bride who perished in road accident mourns [Video]