University student leaders announce nationwide demos to protest new funding model

The protests are set to kick off on September 02 with the student leaders noting that they will not relent until their concerns are heard and addressed.

Addressing the press on Saturday, August 31, 2024, the leaders noted that they are opposed to the implementation of the new model which will make university education a preserve for the rich.

File image of University of Nairobi student leaders outside the students' union offices Pulse Live Kenya

They noted that the model will undo gains made in making quality tertiary education accessible.

The protests are a last resort with the student leaders noting that all efforts to engage the government on the matter did not bear any fruit.

They hold that the new model is not only discriminatory as it locks out students whose families cannot afford to pay the fees, but also limits access to university education.

“The public at large is crying because they have been placed in the wrong bands and subjected to pay excessive amounts of fees.

"It is high time that the government listened to urge all students from all universities and mainly from UoN to come out on September 2,” Noted the student leaders.

Despite opposition from key stakeholders including parents and students affected by the new model, the government appear keen on proceeding with it, leading to the current standoff.

Students appeal as pressure mounts on governement

More than 10,000 students appealed after they were placed in bands in which they could not afford the cost of university education, leaving them staring at the possibility of dropping out of university or not making it there altogether.

“We have received over 10,000 appeals, and this is an ongoing process. We want to identify where these needy students are so that we can place them in the correct funding band.

“Once we process the appeals, we will update the universities to review the household fees for the students. We will also provide this information on the HEF portal, accompanied by an SMS alert to inform the students,” he added,” Universities Fund Chief Executive Officer Godfrey Monari.

Ruto's townhall at KICC that Babu Owino was locked out of

On Sunday, August 25, 2024, President William Ruto held a town hall meeting at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) where he engaged student leaders and answered questions about the new funding mode which is fairly vague to many.

President William Ruto during a town hall on the Higher Education Government Student Scholarship university funding model held at KICC on August 25, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

