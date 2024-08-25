The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto convenes townhall to engage students on university funding model

Charles Ouma

The controversial model has left thousands of students on the verge of dropping out of university after they were placed in bands that their families cannot afford to pay.

Ruto awarded Honorary Doctorate, announces Sh60Million grant for Baraton University
Ruto awarded Honorary Doctorate, announces Sh60Million grant for Baraton University

President William Ruto has now opted to engage university students directly on the new Higher Education Funding Model after talks with university student leaders flopped.

Recommended articles

The President will engage the students at a townhall meeting tonight at then Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

The which appears to have been coined at the last minute is set to kick off at 7pm.

President William Ruto
President William Ruto President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

During the session, the Head of State will address questions from participants in a bid to ensure that students and Kenyans at large are well-informed on how higher education will be funded in the country.

The controversial model has left thousands of students on the verge of dropping out of university after they were placed in bands that their families cannot afford to pay.

More than 10,000 students had lodged appeal as of Friday with the number increasing substantially in the subsequent days as students maintaining that their families cannot afford to raise the fees that they were being asked for.

“We have received over 10,000 appeals, and this is an ongoing process. We want to identify where these needy students are so that we can place them in the correct funding band.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Once we process the appeals, we will update the universities to review the household fees for the students. We will also provide this information on the HEF portal, accompanied by an SMS alert to inform the students,” Universities Fund Chief Executive Officer Godfrey Monari explained.

Despite spirited campaigns by the government, the newly introduced formula which has been termed by proponents as an equalizer continues to face opposition from those who will be impacted by it, including parents and students.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura explained in a press briefing that under the model, band I students will receive 70 per cent sponsorship by the government and up to 25 per cent in student loans with parents and guardians meeting the remaining 5 per cent.

“The government has grouped families whose income does not exceed Sh120,000 but is above Sh70,000. In this group, the government scholarship will cover 40 percent while the loan will cover 30 percent. The family will pay 30 percent of the fees,” Mwaura noted.

ADVERTISEMENT
File image of Government Spokesman, Isaac Mwaura addressing the press
File image of Government Spokesman, Isaac Mwaura addressing the press File image of Government Spokesman, Isaac Mwaura addressing the press Pulse Live Kenya

In band II, parents and guardians will be required to meet 10 per cent in tuition costs with the government offering 60 per cent in scholarship and 30 per cent in loans.

50 per cent scholarship and up to 30 per cent in loans will be offered to band III students with the parents required to raise 20 per cent.

Students in band 4 will receive 40 per cent in scholarship and 30 per cent in loans with parents and guardians expected to cover the remaining 30 percent.

Those in band 5 will be required to pay 40 per cent with the government pumping in 30 per cent in scholarship and another 30 per cent in loans.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto convenes townhall to engage students on university funding model

Ruto convenes townhall to engage students on university funding model

14 Kenyan women rescued from prostitution ring in India

14 Kenyan women rescued from prostitution ring in India

5 dead, several injured in grisly accident along Eldoret-Malaba highway

5 dead, several injured in grisly accident along Eldoret-Malaba highway

ODM hints at supporting Ruto in 2027 & Junet Mohamed's apology

ODM hints at supporting Ruto in 2027 & Junet Mohamed's apology

#ItWasntMe: Hilarious video taking internet by storm as Kamala Harris & Trump face off in U.S elections

#ItWasntMe: Hilarious video taking internet by storm as Kamala Harris & Trump face off in U.S elections

DP Gachagua claims victory against Ruto's men hiding in WhatsApp groups

DP Gachagua claims victory against Ruto's men hiding in WhatsApp groups

Babu Owino: My relationship with Raila after declaring myself opposition leader

Babu Owino: My relationship with Raila after declaring myself opposition leader

Jimi Wanjigi clears the air on X account bearing daughter's name

Jimi Wanjigi clears the air on X account bearing daughter's name

Kenyans react as Ruto gives former CSs & allies plum jobs

Kenyans react as Ruto gives former CSs & allies plum jobs

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jobseekers queue for interviews in Nairobi in the past. (Photo: Courtesy)

How residents lost Sh1.5 Billion in the latest employment scandal in Eldoret

Ministry of Health building

Ministry of Health issues update on Mpox in Kenya, cautions the public

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and ODM loyalist Nuru Okanga

Nuru Okanga gets Sh1.3M capital to start business & 3-bedroom house

Prof Dickson Andala, CEO NRF making remarks during the researchers training workshop at the Kenya National Research Festival 2024

Kenya's brightest minds are converging this August to transform the future