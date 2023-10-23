The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

VIDEO: U.S. comedian's take on Brian Mwenda saga garners over 3M views

Denis Mwangi

Brian Mwenda's story goes viral world wide as a U.S. based celebrity comedian weighs in

Brian Mwenda in court
Brian Mwenda in court

Brian Mwenda, the self-proclaimed lawyer facing allegations of practicing law without the necessary qualifications, has gained widespread attention in the United States, capturing headlines and sparking discussions about his arrest.

Recommended articles

Even celebrity comedian Ray William Johnson featured Mwenda's story in a commentary across his popular social media platforms, generating over 2.5 million views on TikTok and surpassing 500K views on YouTube.

Mwenda's story has gone viral, and the world is reacting to it.

Ray William Johnson
Ray William Johnson Ray William Johnson Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Some have drawn parallels between Mwenda and Mike Ross, a character from the TV series 'Suits', who similarly became a lawyer without the requisite qualifications.

Social media platforms buzzed with commentary after Mwenda was unmasked as a masquerader, having allegedly impersonated another person with the same name to practice law in Kenyan courts.

Videos depicting Mwenda in court, presenting arguments and defending clients, have circulated online.

One intriguing aspect of the saga that gained significant traction was the claim that Mwenda had won all 26 cases.

This narrative, portraying him as a hero, resonated widely, but the Law Society of Kenya, led by President Eric Theuri, has refuted these alleged victories.

ADVERTISEMENT

The society has labeled Mwenda a forger and called for his arrest.

Regrettably, certain international media outlets, including the Daily Mail in the United Kingdom, have picked up the story without thoroughly verifying its details.

The Daily Mail's social media post with the caption, "Fake' lawyer who won all 26 of his cases without legal training arrested," garnered attention, contributing to the global conversation surrounding Mwenda.

With the screaming misleading headlines that Mwenda won 26 cases, the world sat back and shared its thoughts.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some comments were humorous, others genuinely called for relevant stakeholders to acknowledge Mwenda's prior learning and possibly grant him a license.

On Monday, October 23, Brian sought release on favorable bail terms from a Nairobi court.

His legal representation argued against the notion that he poses a flight risk, contending that there is no motive for him to leave the country.

Brian accused the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) of overstepping its mandate, portraying their actions as politically motivated during the current season.

He emphasized disparities in how the LSK has handled past cases of impersonation in comparison to his own.

ADVERTISEMENT

The magistrate is set to decide on his bail plea

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

VIDEO: U.S. comedian's take on Brian Mwenda saga garners over 3M views

VIDEO: U.S. comedian's take on Brian Mwenda saga garners over 3M views

Kenya's top homicide detective breaks down how DCI forensics work

Kenya's top homicide detective breaks down how DCI forensics work

Gunman attacks bodyguards attached to Ruto's security advisor Monica Juma

Gunman attacks bodyguards attached to Ruto's security advisor Monica Juma

Details of CS Linturi's warning letter to Gov Kawira over Sh29M project

Details of CS Linturi's warning letter to Gov Kawira over Sh29M project

Why China's latest border map has heightened regional tensions

Why China's latest border map has heightened regional tensions

Football players survive grisly road accident

Football players survive grisly road accident

No El-Nino in Kenya - Ruto says as he revisits public prayer that God answered

No El-Nino in Kenya - Ruto says as he revisits public prayer that God answered

College student stabbed to death near police station

College student stabbed to death near police station

DP Gachagua meets Mt Kenya politicians, billionaires & experts in high stakes meeting

DP Gachagua meets Mt Kenya politicians, billionaires & experts in high stakes meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fake lawyer Brian Mwenda gets support to study law abroad

Fake lawyer Brian Mwenda gets support to study law abroad

President William Ruto speaking during a Sunday service at Revival Sanctuary of Glory Church, Riruta Satellite, Dagoreti South, Nairobi County on October 22, 2023

No El-Nino in Kenya - Ruto says as he revisits public prayer that God answered

File image of students in an exam room for KCSE

Key dates for KCSE, KCPE & KPSEA plus KNEC's 5 key rules for 2023 candidates

CS Moses Kuria chairs a meeting on April 13, 2023

CS Kuria to unveil 'Pasha', a platform for reporting gov't officers