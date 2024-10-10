The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Activist Bob Njagi's account of torture during 32-day abduction

Amos Robi

During the first two days of his abduction, Njagi was denied food and the room he was in was also completely sealed, offering no light.

Activist Bob Njagi addressing a press conference in Kitengela
Activist Bob Njagi addressing a press conference in Kitengela
  • Bob Njagi, activist, speaks out about his 32-day abduction linked to anti-government protests
  • Released in the middle of the night on September 20, 2024, Njagi reported the matter to Tigoni Police Station
  • Despite the experience, Njagi forgives his captors but demands compensation for families affected by unlawful disappearances

Bob Njagi, activist and leader of the Free Kenya Movement, has finally broken his silence regarding his terrifying 32-day abduction.

At a press conference held in Kitengela, Njagi detailed the traumatic experience, which he believes was linked to his involvement in the anti-government protests.

Describing the day of his abduction, Njagi recounted how he had accompanied former presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi to Nairobi Area Regional Police Headquarters.

After Wanjigi’s arrest, Njagi boarded a matatu to Kitengela, but his journey was cut short when four masked men stormed the vehicle at Mlolongo.

They accused him of carrying a gun, beat him, and bundled him into a waiting car.

“I shouted my name and informed fellow passengers that I was being targeted for my involvement in the protests,” Njagi said.

Activist Bob Njagi
Activist Bob Njagi Activist Bob Njagi Pulse Live Kenya
"They tortured me and drove me to an unknown location, where I was transferred to another car," he added.

He was eventually confined to a small, dark room measuring 6 by 4 feet. The activist shared how he spent 32 days in isolation, enduring torturous conditions.

During the first two days of his abduction, Njagi was denied food. His captivity was bleak, with the room completely sealed, offering no light.

"The only human interaction I got was when the door was opened twice a day. In the morning, they would hand me a cup of tea while removing the waste bucket and replacing it with another one," Njagi explained.

Activist Bob Njagi addressing a press conference in Kitengela
Activist Bob Njagi addressing a press conference in Kitengela Activist Bob Njagi addressing a press conference in Kitengela Pulse Live Kenya

The activist’s health deteriorated rapidly, and he lost significant weight due to dehydration and malnutrition.

"Once a week, I was blindfolded and led to a room where I could shower for 10 minutes before being returned to my cell," he recalled.

On September 20, 2024, Njagi was released in the middle of the night. His captors blindfolded him, provided Sh400 for bus fare, and abandoned him at an undisclosed location.

Njagi walked for 15 minutes before arriving at Tigoni Police Station, where he reported the matter and contacted his family.

Activist Bob Njagi addressing a previous rally
Activist Bob Njagi addressing a previous rally Activist Bob Njagi addressing a previous rally Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the horrific experience, Njagi chose to forgive his captors. However, he remains determined to seek justice.

"The government must compensate the families who have lost their loved ones to these unlawful disappearances," Njagi stated.

