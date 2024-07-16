Kisumu accident: Uzima University bus crash kills one, injures several students

The bus overturned at the Coptic Roundabout on the Kisumu-Kakamega Road, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

Kisumu accident claims life of a staffer

The accident occurred around 6 PM at the Coptic Roundabout. The exact cause of the accident remains unknown.

However, initial reports and witness accounts suggest that the bus, which was full of Uzima University students, overturned, causing severe injuries to many passengers.

Footage and photos from the scene depicted a harrowing sight. Several individuals gathered around the overturned bus, with paramedics and locals working tirelessly to assist the injured students.

The rescue operation was fraught with palpable fear as locals painstakingly retrieved bodies trapped beneath the bus.

Police issues report on the accident

A police report indicates that the 51-seater bus, carrying 17 students and 2 staff members, was returning from an educational trip in Kakamega and heading towards Kisumu.

As the bus neared the Coptic Roundabout, the driver apparently lost control, resulting in the vehicle veering off the road and overturning.

The bus landed on its left side, blocking one side of the dual carriageway. Sadly, a female staff member was killed instantly, while the other passengers were injured.

Immediate response

According to the police, another female staff member sustained serious injuries and is currently admitted to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching & Referral Hospital (JOOTRH).

The driver, along with three male and four female students, sustained minor injuries and were treated and discharged.

The deceased's body has been moved to the hospital mortuary, where it awaits a postmortem examination.

Social media response

The tragic accident has left the Uzima University community in mourning. Social media was flooded with messages of sympathy and prayers for the injured students and the bereaved family.