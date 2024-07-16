The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kisumu accident: Uzima University bus crash kills one, injures several students

Lynet Okumu

A 51-seater bus carrying students and staff members back from an educational trip in Kakamega, veered off the road after losing control killing one person on the spot.

The Mamboleo area in Kisumu was plunged into somberness on Monday, July 15, following a tragic incident involving a Uzima University bus carrying students.

The bus overturned at the Coptic Roundabout on the Kisumu-Kakamega Road, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

The accident occurred around 6 PM at the Coptic Roundabout. The exact cause of the accident remains unknown.

However, initial reports and witness accounts suggest that the bus, which was full of Uzima University students, overturned, causing severe injuries to many passengers.

Footage and photos from the scene depicted a harrowing sight. Several individuals gathered around the overturned bus, with paramedics and locals working tirelessly to assist the injured students.

The rescue operation was fraught with palpable fear as locals painstakingly retrieved bodies trapped beneath the bus.

A police report indicates that the 51-seater bus, carrying 17 students and 2 staff members, was returning from an educational trip in Kakamega and heading towards Kisumu.

As the bus neared the Coptic Roundabout, the driver apparently lost control, resulting in the vehicle veering off the road and overturning.

The bus landed on its left side, blocking one side of the dual carriageway. Sadly, a female staff member was killed instantly, while the other passengers were injured.

According to the police, another female staff member sustained serious injuries and is currently admitted to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching & Referral Hospital (JOOTRH).

The driver, along with three male and four female students, sustained minor injuries and were treated and discharged.

The deceased's body has been moved to the hospital mortuary, where it awaits a postmortem examination.

The tragic accident has left the Uzima University community in mourning. Social media was flooded with messages of sympathy and prayers for the injured students and the bereaved family.

St John's ambulance and other emergency services were praised for their swift response, but the incident highlighted the ongoing challenges of road safety in the region.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

