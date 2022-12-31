Missing university student found dead in boyfriend’s house in Kahawa

The Public Policy and Administration student left home on Christmas Day after telling her parents who live in Kahawa Sukari, Kiambu county that she had visited her sister.

Her parents became concerned when she failed to return home and contacted her sister who she had left home to visit.

However, she informed them that the university student had not visited her and by then, Victoria’s phone was off.

Her parents reported the matter at Kahawa Sukari Police Station when she failed to return home the next day on Boxing Day with investigations commencing.

Pulse Live Kenya

As Victoria’s family was searching for her, tenants at Alvo House where her boyfriend resided noticed a foul smell emanating from one of the houses that was locked and alerted the caretaker.

“The boy who lives there was not around and we found it odd that there was a bad smell like coming out of the house. It smelt like something had died inside the locked house,” a neighbour privy to the matter recounted.

The caretaker reported the matter at Kahawa Sukari Police Station and when police broke into the house with the help of welders, they found Victoria’s lifeless body in the sitting room.

Detectives traced the deceased’s boyfriend to his rural home where he was arrested and taken to Ruiru sub-county Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters for questioning.