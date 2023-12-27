Video of Kisii Woman rep scolding 'officer' who lost his wife goes viral

The video has sparked a widespread discussion among Kenyans on social media platforms.

In the video, Donya can be heard saying, "Hello. How are you, officer? What happened? I've not seen you for three weeks at work. You lost your wife? Yes, I know. And you buried her two weeks ago. You are mourning your wife? So you stayed for three weeks because you're mourning your wife, and you didn't come to work. How is mourning your wife related to work? You are paid for what you produce at work."

"You have not come to work for three weeks. You're telling me you’re mourning your wife. And I know very well you are mourning your wife. I know you buried your wife two weeks ago. I don't know what's wrong with people. I really don't know," she adds.

The video has gone viral online, prompting various reactions from Kenyans.

While some expressed shock and concern over the apparent insensitivity of the conversation, others quickly came to the defense of the Woman Rep, explaining that the video was not a real phone call but rather a creative skit aimed at shedding light on the challenges faced by county officers dealing with toxic bosses.

Donya's supporters clarified that the video was a deliberate attempt to highlight the difficulties experienced by public servants working under unsupportive and demanding supervisors.

They argue that the skit was a form of advocacy to draw attention to the mental health and well-being of workers who may be facing challenges in the workplace.

In Kenya, the employment landscape is governed by labour laws and regulations that outline the rights and benefits of workers, including provisions for different types of leave days.

These leave categories are designed to address various aspects of an employee's life, ensuring a balance between work responsibilities and personal well-being.

Here's a background on the different types of leave days commonly observed in Kenya:

Annual Leave

Kenyan labor laws stipulate that employees are entitled to annual leave as a form of rest and recreation.

The standard annual leave period is 21 working days for each calendar year of service. This leave is earned progressively during the year and is typically taken in a block or as agreed between the employer and the employee.

Sick Leave

Sick leave is granted to employees who are unable to work due to illness or injury. The Employment Act in Kenya allows for a maximum of seven days of paid sick leave per calendar year.

To qualify for sick leave, an employee is usually required to produce a medical certificate from a qualified medical practitioner.

Maternity Leave

Female employees in Kenya are entitled to maternity leave in the event of pregnancy. The Employment Act provides for a minimum of 14 weeks of maternity leave, with the employer obligated to pay a portion of the salary during this period.

Maternity leave can commence four weeks before the expected delivery date and extend for a further 10 weeks after childbirth.

Paternity Leave

Male employees are entitled to two weeks of paternity leave with full pay. The purpose of paternity leave is to allow eligible staff members a period of paid leave to bond with and take care of their newly-born children

Paternity leave typically allows male employees to take a few days off to support their partners during childbirth and the immediate postpartum period.

Compassionate Leave

Compassionate leave is granted to employees facing exceptional circumstances, such as the death of a close family member.

The duration of compassionate leave is usually at the discretion of the employer and may vary depending on the company's policies.

Public Holidays

In addition to the standard leave categories, employees in Kenya are entitled to take leave on public holidays. These are days recognized by the government, and most businesses are closed on these occasions.