Wafula Chebukati celebrates birthday with glamorous party [Photo and video]

The former IEBC chairman threw a lavish birthday party attended by close friends and relatives, with entertainment flowing in equal measure.

The black, white and gold-themed party saw the celebrant step out in stylish shirt with print aligned with the theme colours of the event, a black trouser and matching shoes.

Chebukati shared a photo taken at the event, smiling with the cameraman with a caption that read:

“I thank Almighty God for enabling me celebrate my 62nd birthday with my loving family and friends. Wonderful times down memory lane.”

He also shared a brief video of an electrifying performance by one of the artiste who entertained guests at the party.

“Thank you @OleKaputah for gracing my event and for entertaining us on my birthday. Ubarikiwe tele!” Chebukati wrote to which the singer responded writing:

"You're a blessing sir and a gift in our generation. Happy birthday dady @WChebukati".

Netizens were quick to note the break from tradition as Chebukati previously maintained a low profile, including on his previous birthdays, but this time opted to share photo and video of the event on social media.

George Oduor: I thought I was the only one who observed how reserved Chebukati was before Aug 2022. So we are many...

E Lewis: Let’s him enjoy what he worked for many years

Onyango Okello Oloo: How many times have you seen him celebrate his birthdays publicly?.

Mwangi wanjeri: Let the man enjoy his birthday. We all post things here and there including Ruto, Uhuru and Baba. No big deal really

Some opined that Chebukati’s previous roles kept him busy with little time to throw parties hence he is warming up to parties and social media after exiting IEBC and wished him a happy birthday.

Jane: He's a retiree. He has all the time to organise his Birthday and enjoy his retirement. Don't speculate.

Dr. Isaac Mwaura CBS: Happy birthday great Chairman! May you have many more

ANNE: Many more returns and blessings upon blessings, Bwana Chebukati. Happy birthday Sir.