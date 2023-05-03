Chebukati's wife shortlisted for prestigious government job again

The Public Service Commission has announced that Ms Chebukati is among 10 candidates shortlisted for the position of Chairperson of the Revenue Allocation Committee.

Ms Chebukati will be the fourth of five candidates to be interviewed on Thursday, 11 May 2023, at the Public Service Commission headquarters in Nairobi.

The interviews will be conducted over two days, with candidates being asked about their qualifications, experience, and suitability for the position.

The Revenue Allocation Committee is responsible for determining how government revenue is allocated among the various counties in Kenya.

Equal gender representation

The 10 shortlisted candidates for the position of Chairperson of the Revenue Allocation Committee include an equal number of men and women.

In line with the government’s commitment to gender equality, the Public Service Commission has ensured that there is equal representation of both genders among the shortlisted candidates.

Career & education background

Ms Chebukati is an accountant with extensive experience in the public sector. She served as the director general in charge of accounting and quality assurance at the National Treasury before moving to the Ministry of Lands, where she served as the senior deputy accountant general and head of the accounting unit.

She has also worked in the Accountant General’s Department at the Public Sector Accounting Standards Board.

She holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Accounting.

She is also a Chartered Accountant and has served on the boards of several institutions, including Maasai Mara University, Cooperative University College and Kenyatta National Hospital.

Previous shortlisting

Ms Chebukati was previously shortlisted for a Principal Secretary position in November 2022.

However, she missed out on the appointment after President William Ruto announced his appointees.