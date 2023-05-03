The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Chebukati's wife shortlisted for prestigious government job again

Lynet Okumu

Chebukati's wife, Mary Chebukati Wanyonyi has once again been shortlisted for a top government job

Chebukati's wife Mary Wanyonyi Chebukati, shortlisted for Chairperson of the Revenue Allocation Committee position
Chebukati's wife Mary Wanyonyi Chebukati, shortlisted for Chairperson of the Revenue Allocation Committee position

Mary Chebukati Wanyonyi, the wife of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati, has been shortlisted for a top government job for the second time under Kenya’s Kwanza government.

Recommended articles

The Public Service Commission has announced that Ms Chebukati is among 10 candidates shortlisted for the position of Chairperson of the Revenue Allocation Committee.

Ms Chebukati will be the fourth of five candidates to be interviewed on Thursday, 11 May 2023, at the Public Service Commission headquarters in Nairobi.

Mary Chebukati Wanyonyi
Mary Chebukati Wanyonyi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Chebukati's wife shortlisted for lucrative PS job

The interviews will be conducted over two days, with candidates being asked about their qualifications, experience, and suitability for the position.

The Revenue Allocation Committee is responsible for determining how government revenue is allocated among the various counties in Kenya.

The 10 shortlisted candidates for the position of Chairperson of the Revenue Allocation Committee include an equal number of men and women.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati (right), his wife Mary and son Emmanuel
Former IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati (right), his wife Mary and son Emmanuel Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mary Chebukati's appeal to Kenyans concerning her husband

In line with the government’s commitment to gender equality, the Public Service Commission has ensured that there is equal representation of both genders among the shortlisted candidates.

Ms Chebukati is an accountant with extensive experience in the public sector. She served as the director general in charge of accounting and quality assurance at the National Treasury before moving to the Ministry of Lands, where she served as the senior deputy accountant general and head of the accounting unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has also worked in the Accountant General’s Department at the Public Sector Accounting Standards Board.

Former IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati & his wife Mary
Former IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati & his wife Mary Pulse Live Kenya

She holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Accounting.

She is also a Chartered Accountant and has served on the boards of several institutions, including Maasai Mara University, Cooperative University College and Kenyatta National Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms Chebukati was previously shortlisted for a Principal Secretary position in November 2022.

Chebukati's wife
Chebukati's wife Pulse Live Kenya

However, she missed out on the appointment after President William Ruto announced his appointees.

Over 9,000 people applied for these positions, with the list eventually whittled down to 477, then 250, and finally 51 people appointed.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Explainer: Ruto's new university funding model & how it affects students

Explainer: Ruto's new university funding model & how it affects students

Azimio call off Thursday's protests after Kenya Kwanza's last-minute move

Azimio call off Thursday's protests after Kenya Kwanza's last-minute move

Chebukati's wife shortlisted for prestigious government job again

Chebukati's wife shortlisted for prestigious government job again

1990s Subaru thrashes a Sh10M Audi sports car in Nyahururu drag race [Video]

1990s Subaru thrashes a Sh10M Audi sports car in Nyahururu drag race [Video]

Kenyans to pay more for US Visas after new changes

Kenyans to pay more for US Visas after new changes

Why national remuneration policy is crucial for transforming Kenya's media landscape

Why national remuneration policy is crucial for transforming Kenya's media landscape

Cliff Ombeta under investigations days after taking on Ezekiel's case

Cliff Ombeta under investigations days after taking on Ezekiel's case

Kenya receives Sh400B loan

Kenya receives Sh400B loan

Azimio leaders restrategise after protests failed to take place in Nairobi

Azimio leaders restrategise after protests failed to take place in Nairobi

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Ezekiel Odero during a crusade in 2022

Police probe Pastor Ezekiel [Everything we know so far]

Chief of Defence General Francis Ogolla

General Francis Ogolla's Biography: Family, education, US fighter jet training

Pastor Ezekiel Odero shortly after being arrested in Mombasa

Pastor Ezekiel arrested, church shut down [Video]

New Life Prayer Centre and Church Pastor Ezekiel Odero's wife, Sarah Odero

Pastor Ezekiel Odero's wife surfaces with message to followers, gives way forward