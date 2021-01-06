Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu is among candidates cleared by IEBC to vie in the upcoming Nairobi Gubernatorial by-election slated for February 18, 2021.

In a Gazette Notice issued on Wednesday, Waititu has been cleared to vie as an independent candidate with his symbol being a high mast/flood light.

Waititu is among the 12 candidates listed by the Electoral Body in the race to replace Mike Sonko who was impeached.

Others cleared by IEBC include; Ogwang Raymond Ndungu, Kiigi Njau, Evans Machoka, Lengala David William, Hassan Jimal Ibrahim and Noah Winja as independent candidates.

Baba Yao’s clearance come at a time Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) had made it clear that they will not allow impeached leaders to hold public office.

EACC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Twalib Mbarak said leaders who have been removed from office for contravening Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya that touches on integrity will not be cleared to vie for any seat in the upcoming by-elections.

Mbarak added EACC will conduct integrity vetting of all candidates in the upcoming by-elections and communicate its determinations to IEBC for further action.

On Monday, the High Court of Kenya suspended the Nairobi Gubernatorial by-election pending determination of a petition filed by impeached Governor Mike Sonko.

Sonko was impeached after 88 out of 122 Members of the Nairobi County Assembly voted to support his ouster. He was accused of four charges including; a gross violation of the Constitution and other laws, abuse of office, violation of national laws, and lacking the mental capacity to run the county government.

The Senate, later on, upheld his impeachment after he was found guilty of all the charges.