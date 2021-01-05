The race to replace Mike Sonko as Nairobi Governor has taken a fresh twist after Petitioner Peter Agoro moved to court to withdraw case filed against Sonko’s Deputy Governor nominee Anne Kananu Mwenda.

On January 6 2020, prior to his impeachment, Sonko had nominated Mwenda as his Deputy but unfortunately her vetting process was stopped after Peter Agoro moved to Court.

At that particular time, the High Court barred the Nairobi County Assembly from Vetting Mwenda until the case filed against her is determined.

In the petition, Agoro argued that Sonko had violated court orders by making the nomination since at the time, Anti-Corruption Court magistrate Douglas Ogoti had barred Sonko from accessing office after he was charged with graft.

The new development is expected to affect the upcoming Nairobi gubernatorial by-election slated for February 18, 2021.

Anne Mwenda

Suspended

On Monday, the High Court of Kenya suspended the Nairobi Gubernatorial by-election pending determination of a petition filed by impeached Governor Mike Sonko.

Sonko was impeached after 88 out of 122 Members of the Nairobi County Assembly voted to support his ouster. He was accused of four charges including; a gross violation of the Constitution and other laws, abuse of office, violation of national laws, and lacking the mental capacity to run the county government.

The Senate, later on, upheld his impeachment after he was found guilty of all the charges.

Just the other day, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) barred impeached leaders from holding public office.