Wambui Kamiru, the widow of former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore on Wednesday marked her late husband's birthday.

She posted a photo of the two of them where the deceased was seen trying to shield himself from the camera.

Her caption went on to celebrate an aspect of the late CEO's character that she found endearing.

"Happy birthday Mr Collymore," her caption begun, "I still laugh at your attempts to escape our selfies," she shared.

While responding to comments on her post, Ms Kamiru acknowledged that her late husband could not be forgotten.

A hopeful Wambui, however, added that she is thankful for the numerous memories she has with him.

The late Collymore would have been 63 years old.

Wambui versus Media

A respected Kenyan artist, Wambui has largely steered clear of the media, refusing to grant interviews that are not centred around her work.

Following a front page headline where her late husband's Will was exposed, Ms Kamiru issued a statement asking reporters to focus on matters that are of public interest.

"Since 2016 when my name first appeared in press concerning my private life, I have done some interviews and turned down a lot more than I have accepted. Often my interviews are focused on the work I do in the hope that it educates and empowers others. My argument has always been that my personal life is not news worthy," she stated.