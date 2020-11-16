Deputy President William Ruto has called for the mobilization of every available resources to the fight against the novel coronavirus disease.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, the Deputy President said that everything should come to a stop, and human, material and financial resources channeled towards the Covid-19 fight.

He noted that the second wave of covid-19 is devastating the country with the increased number of infections and deaths, on a daily basis.

“The wave of Covid19 is clearly RAVAGING our nation with ALARMING increases in infections and deaths. The pandemic is KILLING people including health workers while DESTROYING livelihoods. We should STOP everything and mobilise every HUMAN, MATERIAL and FINANCIAL resource to fight,” said William Ruto.

His words come a few days after he announced that he had scaled down his public engagements, owing to the increasing number of covid-19 infections across the country.

The DP said that the increase in infections that had been recorded the past few weeks indicated that Kenya was experiencing the second wave of covid-19, and for this reason, he had reduced his public appearances indefinitely.

“The upsurge in Covid19 cases strongly indicates that a second wave my be in the offing. For this reason, I have decided to significantly scale down my public engagements until further notice. The empowerment meetings for this weekend in Machakos, Kitui and Makueni are postponed,” said DP William Ruto.

