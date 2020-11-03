Deputy president William Ruto has been forced to cancel his scheduled Machakos, Kitui and Makueni visits in the coming days, due to the rising cases of covid-19, being recorded across the country.

Announcing the decision on Twitter, the DP said that the increase recorded over the past few weeks indicates that Kenya is experiencing the second wave of the deadly coronavirus disease, and for this reason, he will reduce his public appearances indefinitely.

The Deputy President was set to visit the Counties of Machakos, Kitui and Makueni in the coming few days, where he was set to hold various women and youth empowerment meetings.

“The upsurge in Covid19 cases strongly indicates that a second wave my be in the offing. For this reason, I have decided to significantly scale down my public engagements until further notice. The empowerment meetings for this weekend in Machakos, Kitui and Makueni are postponed,” said DP William Ruto.

On Monday the DP held a progressive meeting with leaders and professionals from Eastern at his Karen residence in Nairobi.

“Held a progressive engagement with Kamba professionals from Lower Eastern comprising Makueni, Machakos and Kitui Counties, Karen, Nairobi County,” tweeted the DP.