What grilling of Gachagua's senior staff could mean for his relationship with Ruto

Senior officials in Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's office were interrogated on Tuesday by the Serious Crimes Unit (SCU) amid allegations of their involvement in funding violent activities during recent anti-government protests.

Sources reveal that the questioning took place at Gachagua's official residence in Karen, Nairobi.

The officers from the SCU, which operates under the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquartered on Kiambu Road, have intensified their probe into the alleged financing of disruptive elements during the Gen Z protests.

The investigation has expanded to include several Members of Parliament and allies of the deputy president.

Among those summoned for questioning are two lawmakers and a former governor, all of whom are suspected of playing a role in sponsoring the unrest that led to unprecedented invasion of Parliament on June 25.

Gachagua has accused the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General, Noordin Haji, of attempting to frame him and former President Uhuru Kenyatta as the main financiers behind these protests.

Although no formal evidence has been presented yet, the ongoing investigation underscores the heightened scrutiny on the deputy president's associates.

This probe comes in amid reports of a plot to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

This development has stirred significant political tension, particularly within the Mount Kenya region.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga issued a stern warning to those allegedly plotting the impeachment of DP Gachagua, calling such efforts an attack on the Mount Kenya community.

"We will not take it lying down," Kahiga asserted, challenging the proponents of the impeachment motion to proceed if they dare.

He said that Gachagua's opposition of the Finance Bill 2024 in Cabinet was being used against him.

"We should be clapping for that man because ultimately the Finance Bill was rejected by Kenyans and it says he has a connection with the ground as opposed to those people who went to Parliament to represent people but represent and individual who tells them what to do," the governor added.

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wa Muchomba also voiced her concerns on social media, suggesting that accusations against the Deputy President and Mount Kenya leaders are a strategic distraction from deeper issues within the Kenya Kwanza government highlighted by the recent protests.

As the investigation continues, the political landscape remains tense, with both sides preparing for potential confrontations in the days ahead.

Strained relationship between Ruto & Gachagua

The relationship between Deputy President Gachagua and President Ruto has been marked by both public affirmations of unity and underlying tensions that have surfaced in recent months.

Despite the emerging tensions, Gachagua has consistently emphasised that his relationship with Ruto remains strong and collaborative.

He has publicly stated that they are working together amicably, expressing mutual respect and commitment to their roles within the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Signs of Strain

However, reports indicate that the relationship is under strain due to various factors, including political maneuvering within their party.

Allegations of a smear campaign against Gachagua by some of Ruto's allies have surfaced, suggesting that certain leaders are attempting to undermine Gachagua's position and influence.

This internal conflict has been exacerbated by Gachagua's push for a "one-man, one-vote, one-shilling" resource allocation formula, which some party members argue could alienate other regions.

Political Rivalry and Allegations

The growing rivalry within the Kenya Kwanza coalition has led to accusations that Gachagua is being positioned as a less favorable candidate for future leadership roles, with some factions promoting alternative figures from the Mt. Kenya region as potential successors.