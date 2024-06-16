The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ruto’s friends, PAs & bloggers want to order me around - furious Gachagua laments

Charles Ouma

Even some of his friends, his PAs want to order me around on how to do my work. Is it possible? Even bloggers of the president want to tell me what to do - DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking at Muranga University of Technology
A furious Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused a section Cabinet Secretaries, Ruto’s Personal Assistants and the President’s friends of undermining him and attempting to order him around.

An irate Gachagua who was speaking in Kirinyaga County on Saturday while overseeing an empowerment program accused the same individual of driving a wedge between him and his boss.

Without clarifying where the group could be receiving its orders from, Gachagua wondered how a person who is only a personal assistant, a CS or a blogger could summon the courage to attempt to order around a duly elected deputy president.

“Even some of his friends, his PAs want to order me around on how to do my work. Is it possible? Even bloggers of the president want to tell me what to do... you know me, I have only two bosses, President Ruto and the people of Kenya.

“What the president tells me to do, I have done and will continue to do, respect him and be loyal to him. But I cannot allow people who hang around him, his friends, to also think they are my bosses, they are not. I am elected by the people of Kenya. I cannot confuse my boss with his friends, I am not that stupid, I know the difference.” Gachagua clarified.

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024
The Deputy President noted that the same group of individuals were opposed to his selection as Ruto’s running mate in 2022 and have now regrouped to fight him viciously despite the fact that he marshaled the Mount Kenya region to vote for President William Ruto almost to a man.

"When Ruto was looking for a running mate, he had many choices, there was a small group that was saying that if he made me his deputy, he would fail.

READ: UDA MP shares how DP Gachagua kicked him out of his office

"They attempted to convince him but finally he made up his mind as a very seasoned politician and came to the conclusion that it was me to be his deputy.”

He cautioned them against being over-excited simply because they are close to the President, urging them to bear in mind their place in the whole Kenya Kwanza matrix.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
“The problem you are currently witnessing is that some people who are friends of the president also want to be my boss. Is it possible?” Gachagua posed.

READ: Gachagua explains sudden shift in political stand that has rattled Ruto's men

That there is bad blood between the President and his deputy has become apparent in recent days with two rival camps emerging allied to the duo.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

