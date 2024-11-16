The sports category has moved to a new website.


What Uhuru told Ruto & Gachagua when they met in Embu today

Charles Ouma

Confirming that he follows developments on TV and radio, the retired president had a subtle but candid message for President William Ruto and his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua in the wake of the Kenya Kwanza political fallout

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta greeting President William Ruto during Ordination and Installation ceremony of Bishop Peter Kimani in Embu
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta greeting President William Ruto during Ordination and Installation ceremony of Bishop Peter Kimani in Embu

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta had a subtle but candid message for President William Ruto and his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua when they shared the same platform today in Embu.

The trio met in Embu during the consecration of Bishop Peter Kimani at the Embu Catholic Archdiocese on November 16 with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki also present.

Uhuru who addressed the gathering appealed for an end to tribalism, calling for unity.

In apparent reference to the prevailing political climate following the recent fallout between Gachagua and Ruto which saw the former impeached, Uhuru called for cooperation between Kenyans citizens and their leaders.

“We should pray for peace in Kenya. Let us pray for cooperation between Kenyan citizens and leaders. Let us stop tribalism and let us love each other,” Uhuru stated.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta greeting President William Ruto during Ordination and Installation ceremony of Bishop Peter Kimani in Embu
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta greeting President William Ruto during Ordination and Installation ceremony of Bishop Peter Kimani in Embu

He also urged leaders to respect citizens who elected them to office for the country to move forward.

“We are all Kenyans. Kenya cannot go forward if there’s conflict amongst citizens and when there is no respect for each other. Leaders, respect the citizens, and the citizens will respect you,” Uhuru added.

Confirming that he is keeping abreast with the developments in the country, Uhuru noted that he listens to radio and watches TV but was keeping a low profile while enjoying his retirement in peace.

Amid laughter from the crowd, Uhuru noted that his political activity is limited despite the much going on in the country which he follows.

“I do not have much to say. You know these days I do not speak much. I just watch TV and listen to the radio,” Uhuru stated.

The remarks come just months after Kenyans took to the streets to protest for better governance with arrogance among elected and appointed leaders among who flaunted their wealth and ignored concerns of Kenyans among the issues that surfaced.

Recent developments in the political scene have also left politicians divided with two camps emerging within the Kenya Kwanza administration-one allied to impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua while the other is allied to President Ruto.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

