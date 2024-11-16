What Uhuru told Ruto & Gachagua when they met in Embu today

The trio met in Embu during the consecration of Bishop Peter Kimani at the Embu Catholic Archdiocese on November 16 with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki also present.

Uhuru who addressed the gathering appealed for an end to tribalism, calling for unity.

In apparent reference to the prevailing political climate following the recent fallout between Gachagua and Ruto which saw the former impeached, Uhuru called for cooperation between Kenyans citizens and their leaders.

“We should pray for peace in Kenya. Let us pray for cooperation between Kenyan citizens and leaders. Let us stop tribalism and let us love each other,” Uhuru stated.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta greeting President William Ruto during Ordination and Installation ceremony of Bishop Peter Kimani in Embu Pulse Live Kenya

Uhuru on leaders respecting Kenyans

He also urged leaders to respect citizens who elected them to office for the country to move forward.

“We are all Kenyans. Kenya cannot go forward if there’s conflict amongst citizens and when there is no respect for each other. Leaders, respect the citizens, and the citizens will respect you,” Uhuru added.

Confirming that he is keeping abreast with the developments in the country, Uhuru noted that he listens to radio and watches TV but was keeping a low profile while enjoying his retirement in peace.

Uhuru confirms keeping updated with news & developments in the country

Amid laughter from the crowd, Uhuru noted that his political activity is limited despite the much going on in the country which he follows.

“I do not have much to say. You know these days I do not speak much. I just watch TV and listen to the radio,” Uhuru stated.

The remarks come just months after Kenyans took to the streets to protest for better governance with arrogance among elected and appointed leaders among who flaunted their wealth and ignored concerns of Kenyans among the issues that surfaced.