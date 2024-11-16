Ruto, Uhuru, Gachagua & Kindiki meet for the first at public event

The four met during the the consecration and the installation of Bishop Peter Kimani Ndung'u in Embu County, marking the first time that the President was meeting his former deputy face-to-face following the latter’s impeachment.

Gachagua was the first to arrive at the event in the company of several lawmakers allied to him.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta greeting President William Ruto during Ordination and Installation ceremony of Bishop Peter Kimani in Embu Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The former DP took his seat among the congregants, with President William Ruto arriving shortly afterwards in the company of his deputy.

The President and his deputy sat at the VIP section where they were joined by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta who was last to arrive at the event.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta greeting President William Ruto during Ordination and Installation ceremony of Bishop Peter Kimani in Embu Pulse Live Kenya

Excited congregation

The excitement was palpable as the clergy introduced the high-profile guests with the congregation cheering.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is a year of grace, w welcome all to this ceremony, we have come in large numbers. It is such a respectful to see the President join us here today alongside his deputy. It is also important to see other politicians also join us.

"It is also a symbol of respect to see Bishop Kimani Nding'u accept the new role of working at the Lord's house. We thank you for accepting the call and we will support you," noted Bishop Anthony Muheria who introduced the guests.

The Church puts Ruto on the spot over unfulfilled promises & taxes

The meeting comes in the backdrop of heightened political activities, with Catholic Bishops faulting President Ruto for overburdening Kenyans with taxes and unfulfilled promises.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta greeting President William Ruto during Ordination and Installation ceremony of Bishop Peter Kimani in Embu Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruto's responded swiftly, cautioning the clergy against fueling misinformation, with his administration and key leaders in Kenya Kwanza administration issuing several statements.