The Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) was on Monday ordered to produce ex-Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko in Court on Tuesday (Today) for hearing of his case.

This was after the former governor who has been recuperating at the Nairobi Hospital, failed to appear in court as directed earlier.

Sonko was first admitted at the Nairobi Hospital on February 9th after he developed stomach pains, and was later said to be in stable condition.

He later appeared in a Kiambu Court, accompanied by a nurse and an ambulance where he was released on Sh300,000 bail, after he denied 12 charges against him.