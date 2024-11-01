The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Why Kenya depends on Kuwait to get it's people out of Lebanon

Lynet Okumu

Why Kenyans in Lebanon must detour through Kuwait to reach home.

Why Kenya depends on Kuwait to get it's people out of Lebanon (Image source - Kuwait International Airport X)
Why Kenya depends on Kuwait to get it's people out of Lebanon (Image source - Kuwait International Airport X)

More than 24,000 Kenyans living and working in Lebanon could soon find themselves stranded if the ongoing tension between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon escalates into a full-scale war.

With recent escalations in the region, many Kenyans in Lebanon, predominantly domestic workers, have taken to social platforms like TikTok voicing fears over the worsening situation.

They have continuously appealed for government assistance, requesting evacuation should the conflict further intensify.

A fire following Israeli bombardment on Lebanon last week. Israel's military has intensified its air strikes on Gaza and Lebanon in recent days, including on Hezbollah intelligence targets.JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images
A fire following Israeli bombardment on Lebanon last week. Israel's military has intensified its air strikes on Gaza and Lebanon in recent days, including on Hezbollah intelligence targets.JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images Business Insider USA
The situation for Kenyans in Lebanon is particularly challenging due to the absence of a Kenyan embassy in the country.

Although Kenya has diplomatic ties with Lebanon, it has established an embassy in Kuwait, with an extended accreditation to the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Lebanon.

In an attempt to bridge this gap, the Kenyan government enlisted the services of a Lebanese lawyer, who acts as an honorary consul to offer basic consular services.

Kenyan Ambassador to Kuwait, Halima Muhamud, in August, advised Kenyans in Lebanon to register with the honorary consulate in Beirut, especially those in need of travel documents.

In response to the growing tensions, the Kenyan government activated an emergency evacuation plan for citizens in Lebanon in August 2024.

This plan followed several viral videos from Kenyans in Lebanon who shared harrowing accounts of their struggles, with some stranded due to lack of valid travel documents.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged all Kenyans in Lebanon seeking evacuation to register with the ministry by the deadline of October 12, enabling the government to coordinate and plan evacuation flights.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi revealed that the Kenyan government had allocated Sh100 million for the evacuation process.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi
Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi Pulse Live Kenya

He acknowledged that over 1,500 Kenyans out of an estimated 26,000 residents in Lebanon had registered with the Ministry, underscoring the significant logistical challenges involved in a large-scale evacuation.

However, by the deadline, Diaspora Affairs Permanent Secretary Roseline Njogu reported that only 6,907 Kenyans in Lebanon had registered for evacuation, and arrangements were underway to facilitate their airlift back home.

One major hurdle for Kenyans attempting to leave Lebanon lies in the country’s ‘Kafala’ system, a labour sponsorship practice that limits migrant workers' rights and allows employers extensive control over their movement.

This has left many Kenyan workers without travel documents, further complicating their ability to return home.

Diaspora Affairs PS Roseline Njogu
Diaspora Affairs PS Roseline Njogu Diaspora Affairs PS Roseline Njogu during the 10th Annual Kenya Diaspora Homecoming Convention 2023 event in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Roseline explained that many Kenyans enter Lebanon by bypassing official channels, often transiting through neighbouring countries. She reiterated that Lebanon lacks a formal bilateral agreement with Kenya, which makes it an unsafe destination for Kenyans seeking job opportunities.

This lack of formal agreements results in limited rights, restricted access to consular services, and unsafe migration routes.

On October 31, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo reported to the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security that more than 24,000 Kenyans remain in Lebanon.

Of this number, approximately 7,200 Kenyans expressed a desire to return home, with the evacuation effort requiring an estimated 31 flights and a budget of at least Sh2 billion.

Evacuation flights involve a one-way economy ticket on Qatar Airways, from Kuwait via Doha to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo
Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo Pulse Live Kenya

Omollo informed the committee, led by Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo, that many Kenyans in Lebanon are living on minimal salaries, around Sh30,000 a month, and lack proper documentation.

This reality, combined with the complex logistics of organising a large-scale evacuation, presents a serious challenge to the government’s efforts to rescue its citizens.

The current crisis in Lebanon is rooted in heightened regional tensions, following Israel’s incursion into southern Lebanon to target Hezbollah militants.

The escalation stems from longstanding hostilities between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas, with spillover effects seen in other regions, including Lebanon.

With no immediate end in sight, concerns over the safety of Kenyans who are still in the country continue to grow.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.

