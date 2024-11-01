With recent escalations in the region, many Kenyans in Lebanon, predominantly domestic workers, have taken to social platforms like TikTok voicing fears over the worsening situation.

They have continuously appealed for government assistance, requesting evacuation should the conflict further intensify.

Business Insider USA

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Kenya depends on Kuwait to get it's people out of Lebanon

The situation for Kenyans in Lebanon is particularly challenging due to the absence of a Kenyan embassy in the country.

Although Kenya has diplomatic ties with Lebanon, it has established an embassy in Kuwait, with an extended accreditation to the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Lebanon.

In an attempt to bridge this gap, the Kenyan government enlisted the services of a Lebanese lawyer, who acts as an honorary consul to offer basic consular services.

Kenyan Ambassador to Kuwait, Halima Muhamud, in August, advised Kenyans in Lebanon to register with the honorary consulate in Beirut, especially those in need of travel documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan government launches evacuation plan

In response to the growing tensions, the Kenyan government activated an emergency evacuation plan for citizens in Lebanon in August 2024.

This plan followed several viral videos from Kenyans in Lebanon who shared harrowing accounts of their struggles, with some stranded due to lack of valid travel documents.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged all Kenyans in Lebanon seeking evacuation to register with the ministry by the deadline of October 12, enabling the government to coordinate and plan evacuation flights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi revealed that the Kenyan government had allocated Sh100 million for the evacuation process.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi Pulse Live Kenya

He acknowledged that over 1,500 Kenyans out of an estimated 26,000 residents in Lebanon had registered with the Ministry, underscoring the significant logistical challenges involved in a large-scale evacuation.

However, by the deadline, Diaspora Affairs Permanent Secretary Roseline Njogu reported that only 6,907 Kenyans in Lebanon had registered for evacuation, and arrangements were underway to facilitate their airlift back home.

One major hurdle for Kenyans attempting to leave Lebanon lies in the country’s ‘Kafala’ system, a labour sponsorship practice that limits migrant workers' rights and allows employers extensive control over their movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This has left many Kenyan workers without travel documents, further complicating their ability to return home.

Diaspora Affairs PS Roseline Njogu during the 10th Annual Kenya Diaspora Homecoming Convention 2023 event in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Roseline explained that many Kenyans enter Lebanon by bypassing official channels, often transiting through neighbouring countries. She reiterated that Lebanon lacks a formal bilateral agreement with Kenya, which makes it an unsafe destination for Kenyans seeking job opportunities.

This lack of formal agreements results in limited rights, restricted access to consular services, and unsafe migration routes.

PS Omollo’s updates on evacuation progress

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 31, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo reported to the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security that more than 24,000 Kenyans remain in Lebanon.

Of this number, approximately 7,200 Kenyans expressed a desire to return home, with the evacuation effort requiring an estimated 31 flights and a budget of at least Sh2 billion.

Evacuation flights involve a one-way economy ticket on Qatar Airways, from Kuwait via Doha to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo Pulse Live Kenya

Omollo informed the committee, led by Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo, that many Kenyans in Lebanon are living on minimal salaries, around Sh30,000 a month, and lack proper documentation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This reality, combined with the complex logistics of organising a large-scale evacuation, presents a serious challenge to the government’s efforts to rescue its citizens.

Ongoing conflict in Lebanon

The current crisis in Lebanon is rooted in heightened regional tensions, following Israel’s incursion into southern Lebanon to target Hezbollah militants.

The escalation stems from longstanding hostilities between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas, with spillover effects seen in other regions, including Lebanon.

ADVERTISEMENT