Why LSK President Faith Odhiambo's appointment by Ruto has been rejected

While turning down the appointment on Saturday, July 6, LSK noted in its statement that the task force remains unconstitutional.

LSK noted that as such, neither its President nor any member of the society should sit in the taskforce as LSK is committed to upholding the constitution.

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

It further added that the task force is illegal as it invalidates the role of the Auditor General who is mandated by law to audit Kenya’s public debts.

“Taking cognizance of the provisions of Article 229 of the constitution and the interpretation of the said provisions by the court, it is our considered view that the establishment of the task force is unconstitutional.

“The mandate to audit public debt rests with the office of the Auditor-General.” LSK noted in the statement released on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

LSK cautions President Ruto

The society further cautioned the President against usurping the powers of other constitutional office holders.

ADVERTISEMENT

LSK further called on the Head of State to refrain from seizing the role of the Auditor-General to undertake her constitutional mandate.

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo Pulse Live Kenya

According to LSK, the taskforce will sink scarce public resources while performing the same role that that the Auditor General should execute.