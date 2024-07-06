Why LSK President Faith Odhiambo's appointment by Ruto has been rejected

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has explained its decision to turn down the appointment of its President Faith Odhiambo to the public debt audit task force as announced by President William Ruto on Friday.
President William Ruto made the appointment on Friday
While turning down the appointment on Saturday, July 6, LSK noted in its statement that the task force remains unconstitutional.
LSK noted that as such, neither its President nor any member of the society should sit in the taskforce as LSK is committed to upholding the constitution.
It further added that the task force is illegal as it invalidates the role of the Auditor General who is mandated by law to audit Kenya’s public debts.
“Taking cognizance of the provisions of Article 229 of the constitution and the interpretation of the said provisions by the court, it is our considered view that the establishment of the task force is unconstitutional.
“The mandate to audit public debt rests with the office of the Auditor-General.” LSK noted in the statement released on Saturday, July 6, 2024.
LSK cautions President Ruto
The society further cautioned the President against usurping the powers of other constitutional office holders.
LSK further called on the Head of State to refrain from seizing the role of the Auditor-General to undertake her constitutional mandate.
According to LSK, the taskforce will sink scarce public resources while performing the same role that that the Auditor General should execute.
"The Office on Public Debt Management, headed by a Director-General at the Treasury and funded by public money, should provide details of public debt to the Auditor-General for forensic audit," LSK stated.