Why police want Pastor Ezekiel locked up for 1 month

According to detectives investigating the case, they have credible evidence that some people who died at Odero’s church were buried in a piece of land in Shakahola associated to supected Kilifi cult leader Paul Mackenzie.

Odero, who spent the night at the Shanzu police station, was represented by his lawyer, Jared Magolo.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero during arrest on April 27, 2023 Police are investigating deaths at his church after rescuing over 100 people from Mavueni, Kilifi County Pulse Live Kenya

The pastor has been in the news in recent days due to his church that has raised eyebrows among Kenyans other religious leaders.

It is alleged that some of Odero's followers have died under suspicious circumstances, leading to questions about his methods and the safety of his congregation.

The police have been investigating the matter and are determined to get to the bottom of it.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki on Thursday revealed that more than 100 people had been rescued at the church premises in Mavueni during his arrest.

"It is notified for information of the general public that today Thursday, 27th April 2023, Mr Ezekiel Ombok Odero the Head of New Life Prayer Centre/Church at Mavueni within Malindi Sub-County of Kilifi County has been arrested and is being processed to face criminal charges related to mass killing of his followers," the CS reported.

Further, the 100 rescued followers are being treated as witnesses as authorities build a case against Pastor Ezekiel.