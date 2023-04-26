The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Police probe Pastor Ezekiel [Everything we know so far]

Denis Mwangi

Police probe bodies collected from Pastor Ezekiel's New Life Church

Pastor Ezekiel Odero during a crusade in 2022
Pastor Ezekiel Odero during a crusade in 2022

Police officers paid a visit to Milele Funeral Home which is located near Pastor Ezekiel Odero in Kilifi County.

Recommended articles

Speaking to this writer, Milele Funeral Home CEO Johnson Amani Kea said the officers were interested in information about bodies collected from Pastor Ezekiel's New Life Church in the past.

The CEO said the funeral home co-operated with the police in the investigation but clarified he did not invite the police nor raise any complaint.

Police officers monitor the entrance to the DCI headquarters. (Image- The Washington Post)
Police officers monitor the entrance to the DCI headquarters. (Image- The Washington Post) Police officers monitor the entrance to the DCI headquarters. (Image- The Washington Post) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Police were here first on Monday and are expected again today (Wednesday) and they were interested in bodies that have been collected from New Life Church,” he said.

According to the funeral home, some of the bodies under preservation were of people suspected to have succumbed while seeking spiritual interventions for physical ailments.

We can’t disclose the number of bodies because the issue is still under investigation,” he added.

READ: How Evangelist Ezekiel filled Kasarani Stadium single-handedly

The funeral home intimated that the bodies were yet to undergo autopsies and that they stopped collecting bodies from the church.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some media reports also claim that Pastor Ezekiel was grilled by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Phonecalls to New Life Church went an answered at the time of publishing.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking during a visit to the Moyale One Stop Border on February 3, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking during a visit to the Moyale One Stop Border on February 3, 2023 Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaking during a visit to the Moyale One Stop Border on February 3, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

This comes in the wake of increased scrutiny of religious organisations following the discovery of 90 bodies in Shakahola forest, Kilifi county.

The victims are suspected to be followers of Paul Mackenzie a self-proclaimed pastor of the Good News International Church who has been accused of influencing congregants to fast to their death.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Interior cordoned off Shakahola Forest after CS Kithure Kindiki declared it was a disturbed area and increased the number of police officers searching for survivors and bodies of Good News International followers.

READ: 10 little-known details about controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie

Only security apparatus and Red Cross are allowed inside the forest where the search and rescue mission is ongoing. On Wednesday 11 children were rescued and evacuated.

CS Kindiki also declares a 6:00 am to 6:00 pm curfew at Chakama Ranch holding 800-acre Shakahola Forest in Malindi, Kilifi County.

Additionally, the Interior Ministry also banned all public gatherings in the area.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru resurfaces, makes appeal to police [Video]

Uhuru resurfaces, makes appeal to police [Video]

Rescued woman begs to return to Shakahola & proceed with fast [Video]

Rescued woman begs to return to Shakahola & proceed with fast [Video]

Police probe Pastor Ezekiel [Everything we know so far]

Police probe Pastor Ezekiel [Everything we know so far]

Miguna slams CS Kuria's video showing him running to catch a public train in US

Miguna slams CS Kuria's video showing him running to catch a public train in US

DPP Haji goes after Pastor Mackenzie's assets & properties

DPP Haji goes after Pastor Mackenzie's assets & properties

Governor Nyong'o faces lawsuit over controversial appointments

Governor Nyong'o faces lawsuit over controversial appointments

News anchor Folly Bah appointed as 'Education Cannot Wait' global champion

News anchor Folly Bah appointed as 'Education Cannot Wait' global champion

US to build Sh670M state-of-the-art military centre in Kenya

US to build Sh670M state-of-the-art military centre in Kenya

Presidential Escort Unit conducts security drill in Nairobi [Video]

Presidential Escort Unit conducts security drill in Nairobi [Video]

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Transport CS Kipchumba Mukomen addressing the Senate’s Roads & Transport committee

CS Murkomen announces changes in driving licence renewal

President William Ruto

Ruto takes down State House bar

Miguna Miguna

Governor is busy 'chasing deals & girls' - Miguna goes after Sakaja

Super Metro sacco buses

How Hack Super Metro investors, drivers multiply matatu fleet & dominate routes