Police probe Pastor Ezekiel [Everything we know so far]

Speaking to this writer, Milele Funeral Home CEO Johnson Amani Kea said the officers were interested in information about bodies collected from Pastor Ezekiel's New Life Church in the past.

The CEO said the funeral home co-operated with the police in the investigation but clarified he did not invite the police nor raise any complaint.

“Police were here first on Monday and are expected again today (Wednesday) and they were interested in bodies that have been collected from New Life Church,” he said.

According to the funeral home, some of the bodies under preservation were of people suspected to have succumbed while seeking spiritual interventions for physical ailments.

“We can’t disclose the number of bodies because the issue is still under investigation,” he added.

The funeral home intimated that the bodies were yet to undergo autopsies and that they stopped collecting bodies from the church.

Some media reports also claim that Pastor Ezekiel was grilled by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Phonecalls to New Life Church went an answered at the time of publishing.

This comes in the wake of increased scrutiny of religious organisations following the discovery of 90 bodies in Shakahola forest, Kilifi county.

The victims are suspected to be followers of Paul Mackenzie a self-proclaimed pastor of the Good News International Church who has been accused of influencing congregants to fast to their death.

The Ministry of Interior cordoned off Shakahola Forest after CS Kithure Kindiki declared it was a disturbed area and increased the number of police officers searching for survivors and bodies of Good News International followers.

Only security apparatus and Red Cross are allowed inside the forest where the search and rescue mission is ongoing. On Wednesday 11 children were rescued and evacuated.

CS Kindiki also declares a 6:00 am to 6:00 pm curfew at Chakama Ranch holding 800-acre Shakahola Forest in Malindi, Kilifi County.