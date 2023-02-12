ADVERTISEMENT
Why Ruto skipped Magoha's final sendoff

Denis Mwangi

Despite skipping the burial, President Ruto honoured one of Magoha's final wishes

President William Ruto at the 9th National and County Coordinating Summit at Enashipai Hotel, Naivasha, Nakuru County on February 11, 2023.
President William Ruto at the 9th National and County Coordinating Summit at Enashipai Hotel, Naivasha, Nakuru County on February 11, 2023.

President William Ruto did not attend the final send-off of former Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, choosing to send ICT CS Eliud Owalo to read his speech.

In his message of condolence delivered by CS Owalo, Ruto eulogised Magoha as a man of unwavering principles who always gave his all to bring his beliefs to life.

"Prof. Magoha loved doing his work. He had no half-measures. He put his whole heart and being into everything that he did and he believed in whatever he did. If he did not believe in it he did not even begin doing it," the message read.

Ruto also hailed Magoha as an exceptional leader, a renowned scholar, and an inspiring professional role model, whose achievements, aspirations, and legacy will forever be remembered in history.

ICT Eliud Owalo meets Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga at the Odera Akang’o Campus of Maseno University, for the final farewell to the late Prof George Albert Omore Magoha on February 11, 2023
ICT Eliud Owalo meets Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga at the Odera Akang'o Campus of Maseno University, for the final farewell to the late Prof George Albert Omore Magoha on February 11, 2023

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu also spoke at the ceremony and disclosed that the head of state has agreed to consider Magoha's personal request.

Magoha when alive made one request to me saying he has a sister that he wanted the government to consider for something.

I want to inform you the people of Gem that when I discussed with his Excellency the President he agreed to Magoha's request and that sister is going to work in the government,” CS Machogu.

There was speculation that President Ruto and his rivals Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta would share the same platform at his burial.

Earlier, Prof Magoha’s elder brother John Obare commented on rumours that President Ruto was expected to attend, amid anxiety over whether the ceremony would have political overtones.

READ: Ruto responds to Mama Ngina Kenyatta

“We have heard rumours that the President will attend as well as other dignitaries. But while they are allowed to say whatever they want, we do not expect politics to overtake the funeral service,” Obare said.

“Raila is a hero in this region but we all know Prof was not a politician and, therefore, we expect all politicians to behave decently for the sake of my brother,” he added.

President Ruto skipped the event to attend the 9th National and County Coordinating Summit at Enashipai Hotel, Naivasha, Nakuru County.

President William Ruto at the 9th National and County Coordinating Summit at Enashipai Hotel, Naivasha, Nakuru County on February 11, 2023.
President William Ruto at the 9th National and County Coordinating Summit at Enashipai Hotel, Naivasha, Nakuru County on February 11, 2023.

The summit, which ended on Saturday, resolved that the national government will disburse funds to counties in time to foster devolution and smoothen service delivery.

In a move aimed at ensuring every farmer in the country accesses subsidised fertiliser, the summit observed that every county government will facilitate the last-mile fertiliser delivery to farmers in the counties.

It was also resolved that the national government will support counties through conditional grants amounting to Sh2.7 billion for three years to support at least 100,000 Community Health Workers.

