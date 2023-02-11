Magoha’s family speaks amid anxiety of Ruto, Raila and Uhuru clashing at burial

The trio is expected to converge at Magoha’s home today, February 11 amid rising political temperatures as the Azimio duo clash with the president.

Commenting on the expected meeting, Prof Magoha’s elder brother John Obare appealed to all who will be attending to refrain from politics.

“We have heard rumours that the President will attend as well as other dignitaries. But while they are allowed to say whatever they want, we do not expect politics to overtake the funeral service,” Obare said.

He added that the deceased was not a politician and appealed to all politicians who will be present to behave decently.

“Raila is a hero in this region but we all know Prof was not a politician and, therefore, we expect all politicians to behave decently for the sake of my brother,” he added.

Pulse Live Kenya

The burial that will take place in Umiru village in Gem constituency will also be attended by Wiper Democratic Movement Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Democratic Action Party of Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa, Charity Ngilu of Narc-K, Martha Karua of Narc.

Several members of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet who worked alongside Magoha will also be in attendance.

The August 2022 election that saw President William Ruto declared the winner has been at the center of Odinga’s collision with Ruto, with the Azimio chief maintaining that he does not recognize the latter as the President of the Republic of Kenya.