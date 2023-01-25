How Magoha's son revived his father, tried to buy him more time

In the moments leading up to his passing, Magoha instructed his wife Barbara to call their son and daughter-in-law, though the nature of their conversation remains undisclosed.

Mwanda, who was attending to a patient at Kenyatta National Hospital when he received a call from Magoha's wife, revealed that the former Cabinet Secretary had also requested to speak with him.

Pulse Live Kenya

"He had a premonition and told his wife that his time had come and he was happy. He then asked her to call the son and the daughter-in-law," Mwanda stated.

The son, who is also a medical doctor, was able to revive his father after he initially collapsed at home, but unfortunately Magoha ultimately passed away while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

"I found him seated and proceeded to take his blood pressure. As I was recording, he slipped from his sitting position, so we carried him to the son's car.

"He suffered a collapse and was resuscitated back by his son, a medical doctor. However, a few metres to the casualty section, he collapsed again," Magoha's friend stated.

The former Cabinet Secretary's body was later transferred to the Lee Funeral Home.

President William Ruto joined Kenyans in mourning the death of the former Cabinet Secretary in a message of condolence to the family.

In his message, President Ruto eulogised Magoha as an academic who has left behind a rich legacy.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Magoha is a towering giant of our time, a great man who stood tall in the academy, where he excelled in learning, teaching and research, as well as in administration, where he led robust turnaround interventions at the University of Nairobi and the Kenya National Examinations," Ruto stated.

He noted that the departed professor famously served as the Cabinet Secretary for Education.

"Throughout his tenure, he evinced a commitment to high standards in the public service and an uncompromising integrity," the head of state said.

Ruto also mentioned that he was privileged to know and work with Magoha in many capacities.

"From the university where I completed my post-graduate studies, to government, where he served with distinction as the chair of KNEC and later as my colleague in Cabinet.

"We have lost a gifted, unique, distinguished and great servant of Kenya," the president mourned.

He also sent condolences to Magoha's family and prayed that God would grant them comfort and grace in this moment of grief.

Uhuru Kenyatta's condolence message

In his message, former President Uhuru Kenyatta comforted the family, cognizant that they had also recently lost Prof. Magoha's younger brother, Prof. Richard Alex Nyabera.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta with former CS George Magoha at State House

"It is unfortunate and painful that we've lost my friend Prof George Magoha at a time when his family is mourning his brother," Uhuru mourned.