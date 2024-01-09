Omanga launches attack on UDA Sec Gen Malala after recent leadership changes

In a scathing statement on Monday, January 8, UDA politician and former Senator Millicent Omanga expressed her concerns, accusing Malala of prioritizing personal interests over the party's growth and popularity.

Omanga did not mince her words, stating, "Allegations against UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala as appertains incompetence and nepotism in appointments to leadership positions in the ruling party are unfortunate but not surprising.”

“For a man who has been fixated with personal glory and selfish pursuit at the very expense of popularizing the party, this was expected," she added.

UDA became the ruling party in 2022 but the recent allegations of mismanagement within the party's leadership threaten to undermine its progress.

Omanga claimed that the Secretary General has been filling key positions with his personal acquaintances, relatives, and associates who have contributed little to the party's growth.

This, according to Omanga, has left dedicated party members feeling disenfranchised and displeased.

"It has come a time that we must call a spade a spade and make the office of the SG work. We won't allow our party to be run by an individual who doesn't carry President William Ruto's vision.

“All party members who fought for the party must get their fair share in the management of the party or the chips will fall; and the time is now!" Omanga declared, emphasizing the need to reevaluate the party's leadership structure.

The internal strife within UDA raises concerns about the party's image and unity, especially at a time when it seeks to consolidate support and position itself for grassroots elections.

Omanga's statement reflects a growing sentiment among party members who feel sidelined in favour of individuals with personal connections to the Secretary General.

The fallout from these allegations could potentially affect the party's ability to present a united front in the political space.

As of now, there has been no official response from UDA's top leadership or Cleophas Malala regarding the allegations raised by Millicent Omanga.

The party's members and supporters await clarification on the matter and possible steps to address the internal divisions.