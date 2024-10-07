The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Will DP Gachagua lose hefty retirement benefits if impeached? What the law says

Denis Mwangi

The discussion surrounding Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's potential impeachment has sparked debate about what would happen to his retirement benefits if the process is successful.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

While the Constitution outlines the grounds and process for impeachment, the implications on retirement benefits remain a subject of interpretation.

Recommended articles

Under the Constitution of Kenya, Article 150, the Deputy President can be removed from office on several grounds: gross violation of the Constitution or any other law, serious reasons to believe the Deputy President has committed a crime under national or international law, or gross misconduct​.

The process mirrors that of impeaching a president, beginning with a motion in the National Assembly, followed by investigations by the Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

If two-thirds of the National Assembly members support the motion, it is forwarded to the Senate, which then appoints a special committee to investigate the allegations.

If the committee substantiates the charges, the Senate votes on the matter, and a two-thirds majority is required to impeach the Deputy President​.

While the Retirement Benefits (Deputy President and Designated State Officers) Act, 2015 provides a comprehensive framework for the pension and other benefits of a retired Deputy President, it does not explicitly address the scenario of an impeached Deputy President.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the act a "retired Deputy President means a person who, having held the office of Deputy-President, has ceased to hold office as such in the manner specified in the Constitution."

However, it does not clarify whether ceasing to hold office due to impeachment disqualifies one from receiving retirement benefits​.

The definition leaves room for interpretation. Since the Act ties the retirement status to constitutional provisions, one could argue that any lawful cessation of the role, including impeachment, might still categorise the individual as a retired Deputy President, entitling them to benefits.

Conversely, because impeachment is a form of removal for misconduct, it raises questions on whether it should disqualify a Deputy President from receiving such benefits.

File image of President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
File image of President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua File image of President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The lack of explicit disqualification upon impeachment in the Act implies that the matter could be open to legal interpretation or require further legislative clarification.

Given the potential implications on public funds and precedence for future officeholders, there may be a need for either court rulings or amendments to the Act to determine how such cases are handled.

READ: 20 top lawyers hired by Gachagua in impeachment battle reveal their strategy

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Retirement Benefits (Deputy President and Designated State Officers) Act, 2015, a retired Deputy President is entitled to the following benefits:

Monthly Pension

A retired Deputy President receives a monthly pension equal to 80% of their last monthly salary while in office.

Lump Sum Payment

A one-time lump sum payment calculated as an amount equal to one year's salary for each term served in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles

Two saloon vehicles with an engine capacity not exceeding 2000 cc, which are replaceable once every four years.

One four-wheel-drive vehicle with an engine capacity not exceeding 3000 cc, also replaceable once every four years.

Fuel Allowance

A fuel allowance equal to 15% of the current monthly salary of the Deputy President.

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical Cover

Comprehensive medical and hospital cover, providing for both local and overseas treatment, with coverage for the retired Deputy President, their spouse, and eligible children (those below 18 years or under 25 years and undergoing full-time education).

Additional Benefits

  • Two Drivers
  • One Personal Assistant
  • One Accountant
  • One Secretary
  • Two Housekeepers
  • Two Senior Support Staff
  • Two Cooks
  • Two Gardeners
  • Two Cleaners
  • Armed Security Guards: Provided on request by the retired Deputy President.
  • Diplomatic Passports: Issued for the retired Deputy President and their spouse.
  • Office and Office Equipment: Provision of an office and necessary equipment.
  • Vehicle Maintenance Expenses: The cost of maintaining the vehicles provided.
  • Access to VIP Lounge: Access to the VIP lounge at all airports within Kenya.
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mercy Morara - What to know about silent pillar behind activist Kebaso Morara

Mercy Morara - What to know about silent pillar behind activist Kebaso Morara

Inside Kenya's Special Operations Group where only 5% of recruits graduate

Inside Kenya's Special Operations Group where only 5% of recruits graduate

NTSA lists 3 common errors vehicle owners make during transfer of ownership

NTSA lists 3 common errors vehicle owners make during transfer of ownership

Will DP Gachagua lose hefty retirement benefits if impeached? What the law says

Will DP Gachagua lose hefty retirement benefits if impeached? What the law says

Ex-Jubilee MP rejects appointment by Ruto to chair parastatal

Ex-Jubilee MP rejects appointment by Ruto to chair parastatal

DP Gachagua reveals how impeachment motion has affected his family

DP Gachagua reveals how impeachment motion has affected his family

1,442 hospitals sign contracts with SHA: How to check facilities & latest update

1,442 hospitals sign contracts with SHA: How to check facilities & latest update

Find it in your heart to forgive me - Gachagua begs Ruto & MPs

Find it in your heart to forgive me - Gachagua begs Ruto & MPs

Bus with passengers on board overturns into the ocean at Likoni ferry channel

Bus with passengers on board overturns into the ocean at Likoni ferry channel

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto officiated the launch of the Climate WorX Mtaani initiative in Korogocho, Nairobi County on September 12, 2024

How much 200,000 Climate Worx Mtaani recruits will take home

Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia

Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia celebrates Morara Kebaso's arrest

Activist Morara Kebaso in court

Charges Morara Kebaso is facing as he appears in Milimani Law Courts

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a past church service

List of all MPs backing Gachagua's ouster, as many fear for their security