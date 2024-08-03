The sports category has moved to a new website.

Drama as pastor’s wife storms wedding with 5 children to prevent him from marrying lover

Charles Ouma

Armed with her five children, Rose brought the wedding ceremony to a standstill, preventing her estranged husband from walking down the aisle with his lover

A photo of a couple exchanging wedding rings.
A photo of a couple exchanging wedding rings.

Drama ensued at a church in Mwea, Kirinyaga county, after a woman claiming to be the wife of a pastor at the church interrupted a wedding in which her estranged husband was set to walk down the aisle with another woman.

All was set for Rev Chomba of Vision Beyond Living Gospel Church in Ngurubani to walk down the aisle with his new partner named Regina who is a clergy at the same church when the drama unfolded.

Armed with her five children, Rose brought the ceremony to a standstill in her bid to block Rev Chomba from walking down the aisle.

According to Rose, their union was solemnized in June 2013 and remains valid.

"We went to church to solemnise our marriage according to the canonical rules and it was granted by a Kerugoya parish, so I wonder how he is wedding another wife without our knowledge," she explained.

An Ai generated image of a young black couple (Hotpot.ai)
An Ai generated image of a young black couple (Hotpot.ai) An Ai generated image of a young black couple (Hotpot.ai) Pulse Live Kenya

A standoff ensued as the church’s security team resisted Rose’s attempts to stop the wedding with a section of the congregation and guests questioning her timing.

"We are wondering why they are coming at this time despite all the time they had to make objections during preparations," noted one member of the church who was not impressed by the turn of events.

An angry rose claimed that Chomba abandoned her with five children and moved in with Regina who he was set to walk down the aisle with today.

Previous attempts to resolve the matter had been futile, leaving her with no option but to show up on her estranged husband's big day.

She further accused him of planning to sell the family land after succeeding in abandoning the family.

"My mother had been struggling to take us to school. Now we suspect he wants to marry another woman so that they can sell our land and leave us with nothing," noted one of the children.

Sign post showing Wanguru Police Station
Sign post showing Wanguru Police Station Sign post showing Wanguru Police Station Pulse Live Kenya

Police from Wanguru police station were called in to contain the situation.

"We were called by a member of the public after an alarm was raised that there was a fight in the church," Mwea East OCPD Patrick Nyaanga stated.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

