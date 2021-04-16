Woman wanted for defrauding foreigner Sh300 million in Fake Gold scam arrested

Pauline Adhiambo Odok alias Rose Omamo, was arrested on Thursday by DCI detectives at Ololua, Dam Estate acting on a tip-off by a member of the public.

According to the DCI, Pauline has reportedly been on the run since May last year, and has been masquerading as a senior government official’s relative, in order to earn the trust of her victims.

The suspect is said to have convinced Southorn Chanthavong, a director of Simong Group Company based in Lao, that she would sell him gold.

Working alongside other accomplices, Pauline allegedly lured Chanthavong to an office in Kaputei gardens, Kileleshwa, where they showed him genuine gold bars in heavy metal boxes and immediately struck a deal.

According to their deal, Chanthavong was assured that the gold would be delivered to his home country in Lao. The suspect and the victim then held a couple of meetings between 8th and 25th May 2019, after which the victim parted with Sh300 Million.

“It is after he had parted with the money being payment for the consignment, that things started going south. Chanthavong, who had been told to wait for his shipment in Lao, a top rice producing country in Southeast Asia, realized that he had been conned after being taken on a wild goose chase for weeks, when the shipment failed to arrive. Immediately the victim reported the matter to detectives, Pauline went into hiding prompting a warrant for her arrest to be issued, in January, 2020,” read the DCI’s statement.