Over the weekend, President Uhuru Kenyatta lashed out at his deputy William Ruto telling him that youth need actual jobs and not wheelbarrows.

Addressing Youth leaders from the Mt. Kenya Region, Kenyatta pointed out those pretending to be helping young people should be mindful with their offers as the youth want to be independent.

“Then you say we know the problem of Kenyan youth, that you want to help them by giving them wheelbarrows, who told you that the youth need wheelbarrows? What they need are jobs; they want to be independent.

If you are truly intentional about helping the youth, how about you ensure that funds from the government actually get to the ground?” said President Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta’s statement come a time DP Ruto and his allies have been selling the hustler narrative to Kenyans, with reference to “Wheelbarrows and Mikokoteni”.

President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing Youth from Mt. Kenya Region at Sagana State Lodge (State House)

Promises made to Kenyans

On the other hand, the Head of State, called out those claiming that he made a promise to them, as he questioned why they are not allowing him to continue delivering on his promise to Kenyans.

He insisted that the only promise he made was between him, and the people of Kenya, with whom he has a covenant.

“Some people keep saying I made a promise to them, no, I only have a promise and covenant with the people of Kenya. That is the promise I am implementing. Ask your guy why he can't allow me to do my work and keeps coming back for the baton, instead of waiting for his turn,” said President Kenyatta.

He went on to clarify that he does not hold anything against anyone, adding that it is only God who decides who becomes president.

“I have no quarrel with anyone. It's God who decides, through his people and their votes who will become president,” added the Head of State.

His remarks were a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto’s allies who have been insisting that during their campaigns Uhuru promised to support the DP to become president after completing his second term.