It appears love was in the air during a weekend getaway by MPs and Senators allied to Deputy President William Ruto, if the photos coming from Naivasha are anything to go by.

Ruto's political camp largely comprises of youthful and flashy politicians who do not pass a moment to come up with content that relates to Kenyan netizens who are mainly young people.

After their retreat at the Kenyatta-family-owned Great Rift Lodge, the Tanga Tanga MPs posed in cozy photos which they shared on their social media handles with a shared caption "Naivasha was good. The Nation is United".

In one photo, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria is seen posing with a bevy of beauties from the Tanga Tanga camp.

In another photo, nominated Senator Millicent Omanga is seen in a tight affectionate embrace with Embakasi West MP George Theuri.

The photos drew mixed reactions from the Kenyan online community, some criticizing the MPs while others congratulated them for their public show of unity.

Here are some more photos:

Love flows freely during Tanga Tanga's getaway in Naivasha as Moses Kuria hangs out with female colleagues

Love flows freely during Tanga Tanga's getaway in Naivasha as Moses Kuria hangs out with female colleagues