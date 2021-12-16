RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Lucrative deal Babu Owino offered DJ Evolve [Details]

Sh9 million has already been paid and according to the deal, Babu Owino still has to deliver two houses, a car and other goodies.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

The attempted murder charges against Embakasi East MP Babu Owino were on Tuesday, December 14, dropped after he and Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve agreed to settle the matter out of court.

Days later, details have emerged on the agreement signed between Babu Owino and DJ Evolve that lead to the Tuesday outcome.

The document revealed that at the time of signing Babu Owino had already paid Sh9 million owed to Nairobi Hospital as cost of treatment.

The offeror is the one who has catered for the bill at Nairobi Hospital and undertakes to ensure that he pays the balance of Sh8 million still owed to the said hospital,” says the document.

The MP will also foot the bill for Orinda’s homecare until his recovery or doctor’s advice.

Babu Owino will also set up a DJ academy for the entertainer and pay the rent to help generate income.

The MP has already bought Evolve an apartment and committed to building another house in Utawala for his father.

The document also disclosed that the politician will also buy a Toyota Noah and customise it for use by the DJ.

The two last promises have a 5-year timeline each and in the meantime, Babu Owino has paid two-year rent in advance and also settled electricity, water, food, internet and drugs bills.

In the agreement, DJ Evolve noted that the deal is not an admission of guilt and the two would remain friends, as they had been before the incident.

The family also agreed that the MP needed to focus on looking for the money to meet all the promises and a court case would not be in the best interest of both parties.

