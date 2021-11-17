RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Governor Alfred Mutua lied - county official speaks out

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Walk the talk - Governor Mutua told

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua during a recent campaign meeting for ODM party leader Raila Odinga
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua during a recent campaign meeting for ODM party leader Raila Odinga

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has been called out on a lie that he allegedly told on national TV.

According to Machakos County Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi, the Governor misrepresented facts during a recent interview with Citizen TV.

Speaker Mwangangi refuted Dr Mutua's claim that he had been able to fully connect Machakos residents to piped wateras promised during his 2017 campaigns for re-election.

The governor had claimed to have dug more boreholes and laid more kilometers of water pipes than all other governors combined.

"I gave a promise and I kept it. I told my people that I would put tap water all over... I have dug dams, I have dug wells, I have laid over 500 kilometers of water," the Governor stated on camera.

The Speaker now claims that vast areas of the county have note been supplied with the alleged tap water.

Machakos County Asssembly Speaker Florence Muoki Mwangangi
Machakos County Asssembly Speaker Florence Muoki Mwangangi Pulse Live Kenya

She has also pointed out that a number of residents are still struggling to fetch water from rivers in order to survive.

"The fact of the matter is that we don’t have water in Machakos County; it’s a dire situation on the ground, you go to places like Kyua and you find that the families wake up as early as 9 am to go and look for water many kilometres away

"If you look around you’ll find there is a river, when it rains the water just flows down to the ocean. One week after, the families start going to look for that water kilometres away," she stated.

Speaker Mwangangi added: "It is the high time that we walked the talk and have a little talk and lots of action."

Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua
Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

Dr Mutua is completing his second term as Governor of Machakos County, with his sights set on becoming president in 2022.

The Governor is also embroiled in a battle with former Machakos First Lady Lillian Ng'anga with whom they allegedly separated in June of this year.

