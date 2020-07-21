The Thika Superhighway is set to major construction works as from next month when a Chinese company will start building the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

The Ministry of Transport and Public Works awarded the Sh5.6 billion tender to Chinese firm Stecol Corporation with construction set to begin in August.

The eight-month project will see the company build a demarcation to allow the two innermost lanes of the Thika Superhighway to be used by the BRT vehicles.

“We signed the contract last week and the contractor is mobilizing to commence next month for the first phase covering the corridor from Clayworks to Haile Selassie and then to Kenyatta National Hospital. That should be done after eight months,” Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga said.

The idea had inituially been introduced in 2018 with the government using red lines to demarcate the BRT lane.

However, the idea failed to materialize as the lane was not proper;y demarcated and lacked infrastructure for the buses to pick and drop passengers.

The new system will not have a dropping and pick up points along the way as well as a major terminus at Kasarani where private vehicle users can park and proceed to town with the BRT.

The lane will also be properly demarcated in such a manner that a vehicle on the normal lane cannot easily deviate into the BRT lane.

A number of foot bridges will also be constructed to allow passengers along the highway to easily access the terminus which will be in the innermost lanes of the highway.

The government has also abandoned its plan to operate the BRT vehicles and will instead work with matatu saccos to purchase and run the anticipated 100 high capacity buses.