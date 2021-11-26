Ida Odinga given new name after touring Nyeri alongside Raila

Mama Ida Odinga, wife to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, was on Friday given a new name after accompanying her husband on his Nyeri County tour.
Announcing the development, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader referred to his wife as Nyawira Amolo Odinga.
Mama Ida was seen adorned in the full tradition attire for a Kikuyu woman, complete with a "kyondo" which was used by women form the community as a sturdy carrier bag.
The ceremony seemed to be an induction for Mama Ida into the community's traditions.
Mrs Odinga has been building her public profile over the past two years in anticipation of her husband's 2022 presidential bid.
She recently sparked discussions after weighing-in on ODM party politics, with some ODM politicians claiming that she had no authority to speak on matters concerning the Orange party.
