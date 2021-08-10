A 32-year-old suspect has admitted to selling his girlfriend’s Toyota Landcruiser Prado after a disagreement.
Man confesses to selling girlfriend's Prado after she failed to send him money
Hellen Akinyi had sent Paul Kihika for an errand in Mombasa only for him to sell the car.
The case was heard by Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi at the Milimani Law Courts on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
Paul Kihika Wangari confessed that he sold the Sh5.7 million SUV after Hellen Akinyi Omiti failed to send him money to get himself out of a fix.
In February 2021, Akinyi had sent Kihika to supervise the renovation of one of her houses in Mombasa and gave him the car to drive.
As he was in Shanzu, she sent him Sh 80,000 for the car’s repair but he asked for more money to handle a personal matter.
"I did not consult her before I disposed of the car," he admitted but argued that he had not stolen the vehicle.
He pleaded not guilty to charges of stealing the car and called for a full trial. He was then released on a cash bail of Sh300,000 or a bond of Sh500,000.
The case will be mentioned after two weeks to set a date for the hearing.
