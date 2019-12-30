Man commits suicide inside Hospital toilet

A man in Murang’a County Referral Hospital committed suicide in one of the wards toilets on Sunday, December 29.

Reports indicate that the man identified as Lamek Muhia hanged himself just a day after he was admitted in the hospital following a suicide attempt after taking poison.

Dr Leonard Gikera a medical superintendent stated that the patient was recovering well before his last attempt to take away his life.

Fellow patients found his body dangling in the toilet shower and alerted the medical staff who then called the police. It still remains unclear what pushed the deceased to his death.

County Police Commander Josephat Kinyua confirmed the incident stating that they had received information from the medical superintendent whereby his officers moved the body to the hospital’s mortuary.

The Police commander urged people to seek help from members of the clergy, community leaders and psychologists instead of taking their lives.

“Cases of suicide of people aged below 40 are on rise and we advise young people to seek help and advice from members of the clergy, community leaders and psychologists instead of taking their lives,” said the police commander.