Man impersonating Zimbabwe's Vice President arrested after getting free medical care

35-year-old Marlon Katiyo was charged with fraud when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi on Friday, September 3.

It is alleged that Katiyo was treated for free after telling staff at Parirenyatwa Hospital and Avenues Clinic that he was Vice President.

Allegations are that between August and September 1 this year, Katiyo misrepresented to the staff at Parirenyatwa Hospital and Avenues Clinic that he was ‘General Chiwenga’, ‘Dominic Chiwenga’, ‘Tendai Marara’ and on one occasion used his correct name.

After misrepresenting himself, Katiyo, who was complaining of a headache, received free treatment from the Parirenyatwa Hospital and Avenues Clinic.

The court heard that Katiyo supplied false names to avoid being traced when his payments to the hospitals were due.