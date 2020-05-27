A 32-year-old man was arrested at the Kakuma Refugee Camp in Turkana County after he had managed to travel to Nairobi and enter Eastleigh estate.

The traveler managed to also return to the refugee camp with his 31-year-old sister and her child, whom he sneaked out of Eastleigh despite the cessation of movement order.

The Somali national was apprehended as he attempted to sneak back into the refugee camp with his relatives.

Man travels from Turkana to Eastleigh and back undetected, despite lockdown and roadblocks

The Turkana County Covid-19 response team has since confirmed that the man tested positive for the novel virus and is believed to have contracted it in Eastleigh.

Deputy Governor Peter Lotethiro who heads the response team confirmed the incident stating that the refugee had been in isolation since May 13.

He also outlined that the refugee and the Eastleigh escapees returned to Kakuma using a taxi.

"The taxi driver used the Mai Mahiu route and eventually made it to Lodwar through Eldoret. They entered Turkana through Kainuk, at the border of West Pokot and Turkana, at night.

"On the same night, the taxi travelled to Kakuma and was intercepted at a road block in Lokore, a short distance away from Kakuma town. They were questioned by the security officers and claimed to have taken the child to hospital in Lodwar and Kitale, and were returning home," Mr Lotethiro stated.

