National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya on Thursday announced that he expected Parliament to have passed the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2020 by March 31, 2021.

While addressing the press, the Kipipiri legislator outlined that the House Business Committees and the two Speakers (Senate and National Assembly) will be meeting in the coming week to determine how it will be introduced to the House.

"This is the first time we are discussing a constitutional amendment bill presented through the popular initiative pursuant to article 255, 256 and 257. It's a new experience and the Speakers are consulting widely on even how we will include public participation throughout the country for the Bill. We want to have one week of debate and by March we are through so that we go to the referendum," he stated.

NA Speaker Justin Muturi officially confirmed that 30 county assemblies had already filed their approvals with the NA clerk.