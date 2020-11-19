Former Gichugu MP Martha Karua has organized to have auctioneers sent to Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

The Narc-Kenya party leader is seeking to recover Sh6.5 million that Mr Kuria had been ordered to pay by the courts for defamation.

The Gatundu South legislator had claimed that Senior Counsel Karua procured witnesses to fix DP William Ruto at the International Criminal Court in the case over the 2007 post election violence.

Justice Joseph Sergon ruled in favour of Ms Karua after Kuria failed to appear in court to defend himself or file any responses to the charges brought against him.

According to orders given to the auctioneers, they are to take possession of sofa sets, a home theatre, microwave, coffee table, television stand, two motor vehicles - a Honda and Land Cruiser - refrigerator and carpet.

"And all other attachable goods enough to satisfy the amount plus auctioneers charges.

"This is to command you to sell by auction after giving 15 days prior notice by afixing the same in the court house," the papers read in part.