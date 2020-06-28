Details have emerged on how Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua who is a staunch supporter of Deputy President William Ruto minted sh. 5.8 billion from various ministries and state agencies in what is suspected to be a complex scheme of money laundering.

Through a company identified as Jenne Enterprises Limited, the lawmaker quickly transitioned to a billionaire in 7 short years around the time when the country was witnessing an unprecedented looting spree in government.

The public only got to know of his fortunes when the Assets Recovery Agency moved in seeking to seize more than Sh 200 million in his bank accounts believed to be proceeds of crime.

File image of Rigathi Gachagua

According to ARA, preliminary investigations established that the ardent DP Ruto supporter and his company (Jenne Enterprises Limited) were involved in a suspected complex scheme of money laundering and received huge sums of money from state agencies and ministries.

Huge sums of money paid, bank accounts frozen

ARA stated in court that “There are reasonable grounds to believe that the suspect’s bank accounts were used as a conduit for money laundering in efforts to conceal, disguise the nature, source, disposition and movement of illicit funds and should be preserved”.

Ministry of Lands (Kenya Informal Settlements Programme), State Department for Special Planning, Ministry of Health, Bungoma County government are among the agencies that the ardent DP Ruto supporter received money from.

He also received payments from Mathira Constituency Development Fund, Nyeri County government and the National Irrigation Board.

File image of Rigathi Gachagua with DP Ruto at a past event in Nyeri county

Justice John Onyiego of the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court recently issued orders stopping the MP and Jenne Enterprises from dealing with or transferring more than 200 million shillings in several accounts linked with the MP.

One of the three accounts holds Sh165 million, a second account holds Sh35 million while the other holds Sh773,228.

A fourth account, holding Sh1,138,142, is registered in the name of Jenne Enterprises.