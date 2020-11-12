A Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) meeting set to take place on Friday at the Bomas of Kenya has been banned.

The meeting had been organized by the County Assemblies Forum (CAF) and was open to all members of county assembly.

"We note your request to be allowed to convene a Special Annual General Meeting on 13th November 2020 at the Bomas of Kenya.

"However, due to the noticeable surge in Covid-19 infections, the resultant increase in the positivity rate and with respect to the reviewed protocols and guidelines on Covid-19 pandemic, your request to convene the special AGM has not been granted," a letter signed by Interior PS Moffat Kangi read in part.

Tanga Tanga team members have since read mischief into the cancellation claiming that the meeting may have been cancelled because the organizers were said to be anti-BBI MCAs.