The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has announced that it will issue temporary special media passes (SMP) for critical non-journalistic staff working with media houses, following the COVID-19 curfew announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday.

In a statement, MCK noted that the President had classified media as an essential service and they would therefore give the special passes to members of staff who help in running of operations in media houses.

These will include staff from departments such as Finance, operations, human resources, marketing and Media house CEOs.

Media Council of Kenya Chief Executive Officer and Secretary David Omwoyo Omwoyo during a past media briefing

“MCK will provide temporary special media passes (SMPs) to non-journalistic staff critical to the normal operation of media houses. Such staff would include those in non-editorial departments such as the finance, operations, human resources, marketing and the CEOs themselves,” said Media Council CEO David Omwoyo.

He further called on Media House CEOs or authorized representatives to send a list and details of such staff via email; accreditation@mediacouncil.or.ke

These are the details required;

Full Name of the Staff (First Name and Surname)

Job Title

Name of the Media House

National Identity or Passport Number

A Passport Size Photo

The move by MCK comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a mandatory curfew that will begin on Friday, March 27, 2020, in a bid to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

"The National Security Council of the Republic of Kenya has today [Wednesday] sanctioned and caused the issuance of Public Order Number 1 on the Coronavirus pandemic with the following key aspects; that effective Friday 27th March 2020 there will be a daily curfew from 7pm to 5am in the morning and this shall be in effect in the territory of the Republic of Kenya with all movement by persons not authorized to do so or not being medical professionals, health workers, critical and essential service providers being prohibited between these hours," the President announced.