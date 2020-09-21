Billionaire Chris Kirubi on Sunday revealed that his only son had declined to work for his expansive empire and instead opted to grow his career in Europe.

Pulse Live Kenya was able to get more details on Robert Kirubi, an international corporate executive currently working with DHL in Brussels Belgium.

Robert is the Head of Global Customer Programs at DHL Service Logistics.

He previously served as a Vice President at DHL in charge of business development before being promoted to client support and later to Vice President in charge of DHL Service Logistics.

"My daughter is here in Kenya is the MD of my factory, Haco Industries. My son is in Brussels, he works for DHL. I think they pay him so much money he refused to work for me but its good he has also accumulated a lot of experience," Chris Kirubi said of his children.

Chris Kirubi has a substantial stake in DHL Kenya.

The younger Kirubi holds a bachelor of science degree from the Northeastern University based in Boston, USA.

Before flying to the US, Robert attended local schools in Kenya included Hillcrest School and St Mary's School where his schoolmates included President Uhuru Kenyatta and media personality Jeff Koinange.

Unlike his father who is known for his flamboyant public profile, Robert keeps a low public profile.

Little is known about his mother although his sister Mary-Anne Kirubi Musangi is relatively well-known in Kenya.

Mary-Anne runs the state of the art Olpul Restaurant at Two Rivers Mall and is also the Managing Director of her father's Haco Industries.

She is married to lawyer Andrew Musangi who also serves as Chairman of the powerful Jubilee Party National Elections Board.