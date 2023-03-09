ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  metro

Ex-Punch staff arraigned for alleged ₦950m fraud

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 45-year-old former staff of Punch Nig. Ltd., Ogunbanjo Mikhail, who allegedly defrauded two men to the tune of ₦950 million, was on Thursday arraigned in Lagos.

court (TheNigerianInfo)
court (TheNigerianInfo)

Recommended articles

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the counts of obtaining by false pretences, forgery and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendant committed the offences from January 2017 to December 2022 at Ikorodu, Lagos State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Momah submitted that the defendant obtained ₦450 million from one Mr Olusola lkuyajesin and ₦500 million from one Mr Durodola Balogun under false pretences of using the money to buy stationeries.

She added that the defendant forged the organisation’s Local Purchase Orders (LPOs) to carry out the acts, in contravention of Sections 287, 314 and 365 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Olatubosun, granted him bail in the sum of ₦10 million with two sureties in like sum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olatubosun ordered that the defendant must deposit his international passport with the court.

She also directed that one of the sureties must have a landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

She adjourned the case until April 5 for substantive hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ex-Punch staff arraigned for alleged ₦950m fraud

Ex-Punch staff arraigned for alleged ₦950m fraud

Machogu unveils new strategy to curb LGBTQ+ in schools

Machogu unveils new strategy to curb LGBTQ+ in schools

Save the date - Raila drops mass action bombshell

Save the date - Raila drops mass action bombshell

Buganda Kingdom launches Kabaka birthday run

Buganda Kingdom launches Kabaka birthday run

Inside Raila's preparations ahead of mass action announcement

Inside Raila's preparations ahead of mass action announcement

CS Duale challenges damning claims made by Ukur Yatani regarding Ruto

CS Duale challenges damning claims made by Ukur Yatani regarding Ruto

Malala explains why Gachagua asked for Sh1.5B, 2 days after elections

Malala explains why Gachagua asked for Sh1.5B, 2 days after elections

Man conspires with mistress to kill wife

Man conspires with mistress to kill wife

D-Day: State Houses cordoned off as Azimio prepares for mass action

D-Day: State Houses cordoned off as Azimio prepares for mass action

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

court (TheNigerianInfo)

Ex-Punch staff arraigned for alleged ₦950m fraud

Court-gravel

Man conspires with mistress to kill wife